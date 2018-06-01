Friday's South Jersey roundup: Gloucseter Catholic advances to South Non-Public B title

The Gloucester Catholic baseball team poses for a photo before a scrimmage at Eastern, March 27, 2018. Head coach Adam Tussey is at far right.

A 12-run first inning propelled the Gloucester Catholic baseball team to a 12-1 win Friday against St. Rose in the South Non-Public B semifinals. Nick Nocella and Tyler Cannon each hit a home run to lead the Rams. Nocella was 2-for-2 with four RBIs and Cannon went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. Gloucester Catholic faces top-seeded Immaculata Tuesday in the final.

Connor MacNeil doubled and Steve DiTomaso tripled to lead Haddonfield to the South Group 2 title with a 2-1 win against Point Pleasant Boro. Jacob Small struck out seven to earn the win.

Cody Durham doubled and earned the win as Pennsville blanked Glassboro, 8-0, in the South Group 1 final. Durham had two hits and an RBI in the win. Ryan Gray was 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

Jimmy Pasquale had two hits and Matt Rivera hit a home run but Holy Spirit fell, 6-5, to Immaculata in a South Non-Public B semifinal contest that went 11 innings. Rivera drove in two runs in the loss.

Nick Beetel struck out eight to help Jackson Memorial edge Shawnee, 1-0, to win the South Group 4 title.