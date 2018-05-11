Friday's South Jersey roundup: Cory Kessler pitches gem in Egg Harbor Township baseball win

Cory Kessler struck out 14 and allowed just one hit Friday to lift the Egg Harbor Township baseball team to a 7-0 win against visiting Atlantic County Tech. Robbie Petracci doubled twice on three hits and Kessler had two hits while driving in two runs.
Chris Wade and Jack Parker hit a home run each as Bordentown edged New Egypt, 7-6, at home in Burlington County League play. Ryan Gronostajski and Johnny Schroeder also doubled in the win.
Maple Shade used a huge 12-run sixth inning to race past Burlington City, 17-9. The Wildcats trailed, 9-5 entering the sixth inning and were led by Yariel Ingles’ two doubles. Ingles earned the win on the mound where he struck out 5 in three innings of work. Evan Horvath and Ethan Crawford both picked up doubles in the contest.
Patrick Costa was 4 for 4 and Hammonton held off Gloucester Tech, 6-3, on the road in Tri-County Conference action. Anthony Fazio was 1 for 3 with three RBIs on the day.
Gloucester’s used a 12-run third inning to roll past Penns Grove, 16-1, at home. Ethan Carpenter struck out four and drove in three runs while Frank King tripled and drove in a pair of runs.
Will Gambino hit a triple and drove in four runs to help Paul VI to an 11-1 win against visiting Haddon Township. John Napolitano finished the day 2 for 2 with three RBIs.
Salem’s seven-run fifth inning propelled the Rams to an 11-8 win against visiting Clayton. Phil Gannon hit a double and a triple and drove in four runs in the contest. Zuri Dublin was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs in the victory.
Softball
Emily Cimino’s two home run performance lifted Wildwood Catholic to a 15-0 win against Cape May Tech at home in Cape-Atlantic League play. Cimino was 3 for 3, diving in five runs and also hitting a double. Tahtiyana Camba struck out five and went 2 for 2 with a home run of her own in the win. Camba also drove in three runs.
Egg Harbor Township got a strong performance from Kaitlyn Riggs to roll past Atlantic County Tech, 17-2, on the road in Cape-Atlantic League play. Riggs finished her day 4 for 5 with two doubles and five RBIs.