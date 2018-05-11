Friday's South Jersey roundup: Cory Kessler pitches gem in Egg Harbor Township baseball win

Gloucester Catholic’s Adam Bonomo steals second base as St. Augustine Prep second baseman Kenny Levari loses the baseball in the first-inning during the 44th annual Diamond Classic at Eastern High School on Sunday, May 21, 2017.

Cory Kessler struck out 14 and allowed just one hit Friday to lift the Egg Harbor Township baseball team to a 7-0 win against visiting Atlantic County Tech. Robbie Petracci doubled twice on three hits and Kessler had two hits while driving in two runs.

Chris Wade and Jack Parker hit a home run each as Bordentown edged New Egypt, 7-6, at home in Burlington County League play. Ryan Gronostajski and Johnny Schroeder also doubled in the win.

Maple Shade used a huge 12-run sixth inning to race past Burlington City, 17-9. The Wildcats trailed, 9-5 entering the sixth inning and were led by Yariel Ingles’ two doubles. Ingles earned the win on the mound where he struck out 5 in three innings of work. Evan Horvath and Ethan Crawford both picked up doubles in the contest.

Patrick Costa was 4 for 4 and Hammonton held off Gloucester Tech, 6-3, on the road in Tri-County Conference action. Anthony Fazio was 1 for 3 with three RBIs on the day.

Gloucester’s used a 12-run third inning to roll past Penns Grove, 16-1, at home. Ethan Carpenter struck out four and drove in three runs while Frank King tripled and drove in a pair of runs.

Will Gambino hit a triple and drove in four runs to help Paul VI to an 11-1 win against visiting Haddon Township. John Napolitano finished the day 2 for 2 with three RBIs.

Salem’s seven-run fifth inning propelled the Rams to an 11-8 win against visiting Clayton. Phil Gannon hit a double and a triple and drove in four runs in the contest. Zuri Dublin was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs in the victory.

Softball

Emily Cimino’s two home run performance lifted Wildwood Catholic to a 15-0 win against Cape May Tech at home in Cape-Atlantic League play. Cimino was 3 for 3, diving in five runs and also hitting a double. Tahtiyana Camba struck out five and went 2 for 2 with a home run of her own in the win. Camba also drove in three runs.

Egg Harbor Township got a strong performance from Kaitlyn Riggs to roll past Atlantic County Tech, 17-2, on the road in Cape-Atlantic League play. Riggs finished her day 4 for 5 with two doubles and five RBIs.