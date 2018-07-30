College basketball recruiting: Three local stars describe the grind

READING — The moment the clock hit midnight, Jalen Gaffney’s cell phone erupted.

It was June 15, 2017. Gaffney, now a rising senior at Westtown School and one of the Philly area’s top basketball recruits in the class of 2019, remembers the day immediately and vividly. No sought-after recruit ever truly forgets it: the first moment he or she can be personally contacted by college coaches.

“Just getting calls at midnight basically, getting texts at midnight, from all these coaches, your phone ringing, ringing, ringing …,” he said, his voice rising just like his ringer did. “It was a crazy experience.”

Gaffney’s offers immediately poured in — Tulane, Richmond, Eastern Kentucky that day; Drexel, La Salle and Hofstra, the next. And they haven’t stopped since. He has long stopped thinking about those low- to mid-major schools; the four-star guard is juggling heavy interest from the Xaviers and Floridas of the college basketball universe now.

But his experience is one that hundreds of other Division I-bound high schoolers share. It’s a whirlwind of networking and traveling and performing that infiltrates every part of day-to-day life, starting on or even before that one otherwise indistinguishable day in mid-June of their junior summer and lasting until a college commitment is made.

College coaches and aspiring players alike anticipate great changes starting in 2019. The NCAA’s Commission on College Basketball, headed by Condoleezza Rice, is expected to implement overhauling measures this fall that will drastically reduce the exposure afforded to AAU teams and change the timing and logistics of the infamous “July evaluation period,” which ended Sunday.

For now, though, the controlled chaos of the current system remains as fervent as ever. When the annual July pilgrimage from camp to camp and tournament to tournament brought some of the nation’s top recruits (and top coaches) to Reading for a fleeting few days earlier this month, sleepy Albright College’s campus transformed into a madhouse of non-stop, all-day basketball action. Games on crammed-in courts, lined to the max with scouts and coaches, featured players ranging in prominence from two of the top 10 recruits in the country to guys just hoping to land on a Division III roster.

Gaffney was one of the standouts. Niels Lane, a Class of 2020 recruit from Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, was another. The two guards, a full year apart, are at far different parts of the recruiting timeline — Gaffney said he was hoping to start narrowing his list, while Lane was trying to attract even more interest — yet for these four days of Hoop Group Elite Camp II, their routines were the same.

Eat. Sleep. Play basketball. Repeat.

Lane, leaving a game at 6 p.m., said he needed to grab dinner then take a nap quickly — he’d been been up since the “Early Bird Workout” at 7:15 a.m. but had another game in just two hours.

There hasn’t been much time for Lane to sleep at all, actually, since June 15 rolled around.

“Ever since then, my phone’s been blowing up,” he said. “I didn’t realize [coaches] would contact me as much as they do, and I also didn’t expect that many coaches to contact me within the first few days. I got probably around 20-25 calls or texts throughout that weekend. That caught me off-guard, but I’m all adjusted to it.”

Providence and UConn have already offered Lane, plus Penn and Drexel and a handful of others, and the typical pattern these lengthy mating rituals follow suggests plenty more will soon be incoming. Lane said he couldn’t help but make eye contact with a familiar Clemson assistant, one of a dozen college coaching staffers mere feet away, during his evening exhibition. Virginia Tech has also allegedly been in close contact.

It’s possible those schools didn’t first notice Lane at Hoop Group, but rather at another event. That’s the nature of the so-called “live period”: Recruits attend as many tournaments as possible, not only to get maximum exposure but also because it’s simply considered the way things are. Lane had just come from the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, a tournament in South Carolina; Gaffney was only a few days removed from an Under Armour Association tournament in Atlanta.

Isaiah Wong, a rising senior guard at Bonner-Prendergast and a four-star recruit also attending the camp, was bound for Las Vegas the following week for the Under Armour Finals, then for the Steph Curry Select Camp in early August. He also has a boatload of high-profile offers, including Miami, Villanova, UConn and Pitt, but he concedes he’s growing weary of the never-ending recruiting process.

“I’m looking forward to having it wrapped up soon,” Wong said. “I am tired of … all these college coaches calling me and all the expectations of what I have to do just to get more looks.”

So he has done something about it: He has added onto NCAA-mandated limits on recruit-recruiter contact by establishing his own limits for how often coaches can talk to him. “They accept it. I’m not talking 24/7,” he said.

That might or might not have impacted Wong’s list of offers — it’s impossible to know — but in this intense, personal and down-to-the-minute recruiting world, sometimes unusual ideas are what’s needed to maintain sanity. Both Gaffney and Lane reported that coaches have asked them about family matters, academic problems and even their favorite movies and shows (Gaffney is into “Dragonball” animes, he said).

“It is a little hard to juggle all of that sometimes — there’s times where you don’t want to talk to anybody, but you know you have to; you can’t burn bridges,” Gaffney said. “You’ve just got to stay cordial. You’ve got to show you’re interested in all those schools.”

To portray the entire merry-go-round as nothing more than a necessary evil, or even a burden, would nonetheless be inaccurate.

Gaffney compared conversations with coaches as if he was talking to friends, and Lane said he does try to “impress coaches in every way” because he is, after all, competing for a full ride to college — a big deal, even if it is virtually assured for a recruit as notable as he. Plus, his love of basketball and naturally competitive personality provide plenty of internal drive.

“There’s a lot of kids that are just like me, that are underrated, and there’s also a lot of kids that are overrated, that let the recruiting process get to their heads,” Lane said. “I’ve had friends who have lost [offers] or not been able to commit to places because they’re not getting better.”

Lane will still be flying down this recruiting airway next summer, when AAU basketball and the entire recruiting scene will likely be entering uncharted and possibly chaotic territory. Gaffney and Wong will be settling down with their to-be-decided college destinations instead.

Yet for now, their respective hullabaloos are roaring on, and every little text, and point scored, matter.

For several minutes after one of his games at camp, Wong was practicing an elaborate dunk in which he bounced the ball in front of him, then caught and dunked it while simultaneously jumping and spinning. “I like doing it whenever people look at me,” he said. “I’m not really known for my dunking ability … but [I’m] showing them that I’m athletic, too.”

With moves like that and attention like this, it’s easy to forget these three major recruits and the hundreds of others bound for D-I schools every year are otherwise still high school kids. Asked what they thought was most often misunderstood about the recruiting process, Lane cited its stressfulness and Gaffney noted its difficulty to balance with off-the-court daily life.

And that reality is certainly never forgotten. Gaffney has been learning and living it for years now, ever since receiving his very first offer (from Binghamton) as a freshman, and especially ever since his phone erupted last June. It reached a new peak in April, though.

“I got a call from Coach [Mike] White at Florida, and missed the call, and I told him, ‘Oh man, I was at prom,’ ” Gaffney said. “Sometimes they call you at the weirdest times.”

Yes, indeed: The life of a top-tier basketball recruit never takes an hour, much less a whole prom night, off.