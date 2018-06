Carpenter Cup softball tournament set to begin on Monday

Jersey Shore pitcher Ashley Forsyth of FreeBoro High throws in the 2005 softball Carpenter Cup.

More than 250 softball players are expected to compete beginning Monday in the Phillies Softball Carpenter Cup.

The 30-game tournament runs through Thursday, and games are to be played at the Phillies MLB Urban Youth Academy Softball Fields at FDR Park.

The event features 16 teams representing 17 leagues, and games are to begin at 9 a.m. each day.

Admission and parking are free, and the entrance to the softball fields is located on Pattison Avenue just off Broad Street.

This is the 14th year of the softball Carpenter Cup. Berks/Lancaster Lebanon won last year’s tournament.

For more information and game updates, go to www.phillies.com/carpentercupsoftball.

PHILLIES 2018 SOFTBALL CARPENTER CUP CLASSIC SCHEDULE

Monday, June 25 Time/Game Teams Field 9:00 a.m. (Game 1) Delaware County East v. Burlington County 5 9:00 a.m. (Game 2) Chester County v. Phila PCCAF 6 11:00 a.m. (Game 3) Tri Cape v. Lehigh Valley 5 11:00 a.m. (Game 4) Jersey Shore v. Berks County LL 6 1:00 p.m. (Game 5) Winner Game 1 v. Winner Game 2 5 1:00 p.m. (Game 6) Loser Game 1 v. Loser Game 2 6 3:00 p.m. (Game 7) Winner Game 3 v. Winner Game 4 5 3:00 p.m. (Game 8) Loser Game 3 v. Loser Game 4 6 5:00 p.m. (Game 9) Winner Game 5 v. Winner Game 7 5 5:00 p.m. (Game 10) Winner Game 6 v. Winner Game 8 6 Tuesday, June 26 9:00 a.m. (Game 11) Philadelphia Catholic v. Olympic Colonial 5 9:00 a.m. (Game 12) Delaware County West v. Inter-AC 6 11:00 a.m. (Game 13) Mid-Penn v. Delaware South 5 11:00 a.m. (Game 14) Delaware North v. SOL/BAL 6 1:00 p.m. (Game 15) Winner Game 11 v. Winner Game 12 5 1:00 p.m. (Game 16) Loser Game 11 v. Loser Game 12 6 3:00 p.m. (Game 17) Winner Game 13 v. Winner Game 14 5 3:00 p.m. (Game 18) Loser Game 13 v. Loser Game 14 6 5:00 p.m. (Game 19) Winner Game 15 v. Winner Game 17 5 5:00 p.m. (Game 20) Winner Game 16 v. Winner Game 18 6 Wednesday, June 27 9:00 a.m. (Game 21) Loser Game 5 v. Loser 7 5 9:00 a.m. (Game 22) Loser Game 15 v. Loser Game 17 6 11:00 a.m. (Game 23) Winner Game 21 v. Winner Game 22 5 11:00 a.m. (Game 24) Winner Game 10 v. Winner Game 20 6 1:00 p.m. (Game 25) Winner Game 9 v. Winner Game 19 5 1:00 p.m. (Game 26) Loser Game 9 v. Winner Game 24 6 3:00 p.m. (Game 27) Loser Game 19 v. Winner Game 23 5 5:00 p.m. (Game 28) Winner Game 26 v. Winner Game 27 5 Thursday, June 28 9:00 a.m. (Game 29) Loser Game 25 v. Winner Game 28 5 11:00 a.m. (Game 30) Winner Game 25 v. Winner Game 29 5 1:00 p.m. (Game 31) If necessary 5

Rain Dates July 2 & 3

NOTE: Home teams are in italics. All other games will be determined by a coin flip.