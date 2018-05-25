Wearn takes advantage of her long drives, leads Valley Forge Invitational

As one of the longest hitters on the Symetra Tour, Laura Wearn can sometimes overpower a golf course to her advantage.
Wearn capitalized on her driving distance Friday in the second round of the $100,000 Valley Forge Invitational at Raven’s Claw Golf Club, finishing with a 5-under-par 66 to take a 1-stroke lead going into the final round Saturday.
Wearn, 27, of Charlotte, N.C., the first-round co-leader, stood at 11-under 131 for 36 holes. A birdie at No. 18 enabled her to inch ahead of Charlotte Thomas of England, who tied for the low round of the day with a 65, and posted a 132 total.
The 5-foot-10 Wearn, who entered the event fourth on the tour in driving distance with an average of 291.2 yards, blasted a tee shot of more than 300 yards at the 18th and had just 65 yards in, knocking a 58-degree wedge to within 15 feet and sinking the birdie putt.
She also reached the 519-yard, par-5 10th hole in two, hitting a 5-wood from 225 yards out to 15 feet and holing that putt.
Yes, she likes Raven’s Claw.
“It’s kind of nice because if you hit a long ball, you can go over things,” said Wearn, who played college golf at Furman. “I feel like this course gives me a lot of opportunities to hit the driver so I can have some wedges in. The more wedges I get, the more opportunities I’m going to have at birdies.
“I’m hitting the driver more this week than I typically get to. I’m feeling good with it. I really like the course layout. I’m not sure how many times I hit it, but I hit it a fair amount, so it was exciting to do that.”
Wearn’s back nine of 31 made up for some frustrations on the front, where she had just one birdie and “left some shots out there.”
“I think I did a pretty good job of staying patient,” she said.
A total of 32 players made the cut of even-par 142. That included amateur Isabella DiLisio of Hatfield, who fired an even-par 71 for a 141 total.
Thomas, a two-time Curtis Cup player for Great Britain and Ireland who helped lead Washington to the 2016 NCAA championship, jump-started her round with three birdies on her first four holes. Her longest made putt of her bogey-free day was a 15-footer to save par at the tough par-4 11th.
“I was hitting it kind of close all day, and I think my longest birdie putt was a 6-footer, honestly,” she said. “So it was nice to be able to just have some stress-free birdies out there. It was fun.”
Jennifer Coleman of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., held third place at 133 after a 66. Louise Ridderstrom was tied for fourth with Desiree Dubreuil, Demi Runas, and Christina Foster at 134. Dubreuil holed out a 9-iron from 130 yards out for an eagle 2 at the 11th.
Rookie Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand, who shared the first-round lead with Wearn, had a 72 and was 13th at 137.
Second-round results:
Laura Wearn 65-66—131
Charlotte Thomas 67-65—132
Jenny Coleman 67-66—133
Louise Stahle 69-65–134
Louise Ridderstrom 69-65—134
Desiree Dubreuil 68-66—134
Demi Runas 67-67—134
Christina Foster 67-67—134
Min-G Kim 69-66—135
Linnea Strom 68-67—135
Jenny Haglund 67-68—135
Alejandra Llaneza 67-69—136
Pajaree Anannarukarn 65-72—137
Megan Osland 71-67—138
Esther Lee 71-67—138
Carleigh Silvers 70-68—138
Justine Dreher 69-69—138
Fatima Fernandez Cano 68-70—138
Elizabeth Nagel 68-70—138
Muni He 72-67—139
Ssu-Chia Cheng 71-68–139
Klara Spilkova 70-69—139
Kristy McPherson 71-68—139
Csicsi Rozsa 70-69—139
Regina Plasencia 70-69—139
Stephanie Meadow 69-70—139
Karen Chung 69-70—139
Pavarisa Yoktuan 68-71—139
Shannon Fish 68-71—139
Haley Mills 68-71—139
Carlie Carr 67-72—139
Area players:
Isabella DiLisio 70-71—141
Ginger Howard 73-73—146
Emily Gimpel 78-70—148