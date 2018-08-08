Bala's Scott McNeil leads Patterson Cup by one shot

Joe Juliano has been a member of our sports staff since 1985. His current beats are Penn State football, college basketball, golf, and the Penn Relays. A graduate of Temple University, he also worked for 10 years with United Press International, the last seven as Philadelphia sports editor.

Scott McNeil of Bala Golf Club birdied the 18th hole to complete a round of 4-under-par 67 Wednesday and take a 1-stroke lead after the first round of the 36-hole Patterson Memorial Cup at Gulph Mills Golf Club.

With the help of an eagle at the par-5 seventh hole, McNeil, winner of the Golf Association of Philadelphia Middle-Amateur in 2015, was 4-under par through 16. After his only bogey of the day at the par-3 17th, he finished with a birdie for the lead over the 6,501-yard, par-71 layout.

Three players – Chris Ault of Yardley, Joe Tigani of Fieldstone and Campbell Wolf of Carlisle – were tied for second place at 68. Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Conrad Von Borsig, who lost in a playoff at the 2005 Patterson Cup, came in with a 69 where he was tied with Blaine Lafferty of Little Mill.

Michael McDermott, the 2007 Patterson Cup champion, was in a six-player group at 70 that included 2017 Philadelphia Amateur winner Gregor Orlando of Philadelphia Cricket. Eight players were deadlocked at even-par 71.

A total of 68 contestants made the cut figure of 4-over-par 75 to qualify for Thursday’s second and final round in the 116th playing of the GAP major championship.