Bala's Scott McNeil leads Patterson Cup by one shot

Scott McNeil of Bala Golf Club birdied the 18th hole to complete a round of 4-under-par 67 Wednesday and take a 1-stroke lead after the first round of the 36-hole Patterson Memorial Cup at Gulph Mills Golf Club.
With the help of an eagle at the par-5 seventh hole, McNeil, winner of the Golf Association of Philadelphia Middle-Amateur in 2015, was 4-under par through 16. After his only bogey of the day at the par-3 17th, he finished with a birdie for the lead over the 6,501-yard, par-71 layout.
Three players – Chris Ault of Yardley, Joe Tigani of Fieldstone and Campbell Wolf of Carlisle – were tied for second place at 68. Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Conrad Von Borsig, who lost in a playoff at the 2005 Patterson Cup, came in with a 69 where he was tied with Blaine Lafferty of Little Mill.
Michael McDermott, the 2007 Patterson Cup champion, was in a six-player group at 70 that included 2017 Philadelphia Amateur winner Gregor Orlando of Philadelphia Cricket. Eight players were deadlocked at even-par 71.
A total of 68 contestants made the cut figure of 4-over-par 75 to qualify for Thursday’s second and final round in the 116th playing of the GAP major championship.