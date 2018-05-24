Michael Hyland overcomes early nerves, wins GAP Middle-Amateur

Joe Juliano has been a member of our sports staff since 1985. His current beats are Penn State football, college basketball, golf, and the Penn Relays. A graduate of Temple University, he also worked for 10 years with United Press International, the last seven as Philadelphia sports editor.

Michael Hyland knew this had the potential to be a big day in an already highly regarded golf career, which is why his nerves were showing on the early holes of Thursday’s final round of the Golf Association of Philadelphia’s Middle-Amateur championship.

“I haven’t been in this position in so long, just not playing the last couple of years,” Hyland said. “If I could tell you how hard it was to get a yardage with the range finder, I was shaking so much. I tried not to make it look like that, but over the putter on the first couple of holes, I was nervous, I’ll admit it.”

After three early bogeys, Hyland settled himself down, played 1-under par golf on the final 11 holes and gained a decisive 3-stroke victory in the first major of GAP’s 2018 season, under bright sunshine at Llanerch Country Club in Havertown.

Hyland, 39, of Little Mill, a two-time Philadelphia Amateur champion who did not play competitive golf last year after undergoing back surgery, shot a closing 2-over-par 73 for a 36-hole score of 1-over 143.

Merion’s Michael McDermott, a four-time winner of this event, shot an even-par 71 and took second at 146 while Matthew Finger of DuPont placed third at 148 following a 77.

Hyland said he had no issues with his back during the round, and credited the warm weather and the 30 minutes of stretching he did in Llanerch’s workout area prior to his round. He said the victory left him “speechless.”

“I never dreamed I’d be back in this position,” he said. “I’d literally given up on competitive golf. It’s all about my kids right now, work and family and all that. But when this tournament came up and it was at Llanerch, I just had to play. I love this place so much.”

Hyland was tied with Finger after nine holes at 1-over par but gained momentum on the 10th hole with what he called “one of the greatest up-and-downs of my life.” His second shot to the par-4 hit a sprinkler head and carried well over the green, but his pitch rolled to within 6 feet of the hole and he made his putt for par.

“If the tournament came down to any hole, it was 10,” he said.

After a 3-putt bogey at No. 13, Hyland made steady pars on the next three holes while most of his challengers were fading. He pretty much clinched the win at the par-3 17th, where he hit a wedge from 143 yards to 5 feet and sank the birdie putt. He concluded his round with a 2-putt par at 18.

Final results:

Michael Hyland, Little Mill 70-73—143

Michael McDermott, Merion 75-71—146

Eddie Johnson, Llanerch 71-77—148

Matthew Finger, DuPont 71-77—148

Peter Barron III, Greate Bay 79-70—149

Michael Brown Jr., Lu Lu 75-74—149

Jeff Osberg, Huntingdon Valley 75-74—149

Bill Jeremiah, Bidermann 73-76—149

Gregor Orlando, Phila. Cricket 74-76—150

Scott McLaughlin, Lu Lu 72-78—150

John Samaha, Old York Road 75-75—150

Ben Smith, Huntingdon Valley 76-75—151

Kevin McDermott, Llanerch 74-77—151

James Gillespie, Little Mill 77-74—151

Tom Grady, Radley Run 70-81—151

Scott McNeil, Bala 72-79—151

Stephen Dressel, St. Davids 79-73—152

Matthew Crescenzo, Philmont 79-73—152

Jarred Texter, Conestoga 77-75—152

Thomas Timby Jr., Bucks Club 72-80—152

Clayton Davidson, West Shore 73-79—152