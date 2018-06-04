Former Penn State star Cole Miller qualifies for U.S. Open

Joe Juliano has been a member of our sports staff since 1985. His current beats are Penn State football, college basketball, golf, and the Penn Relays. A graduate of Temple University, he also worked for 10 years with United Press International, the last seven as Philadelphia sports editor.

Penn State’s Cole Miller, shown golfing in last year’s at White Manor Country Club, has qualified to play Shinnecock Hills in this month’s U.S. Open.

Former Penn State star Cole Miller birdied three of his last five holes, Monday, in his 36-hole sectional qualifier at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md., to advance to next week’s U.S. Open.

Miller, of New Tripoli, Pa., shot rounds of 70 and 69 for a 5-under-par score of 139 and finished third in the 53-player competition. Four qualifying spots were available at Woodmont for the Open, which will begin June 14 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y.

Miller, a first-team all-Big Ten player who turned pro last month after helping lead the Nittany Lions into the NCAA Regionals, finished his second round on the front nine and birdied the fifth, seventh, and ninth holes.

Miller, who has status on the PGA Tour-Canada, advanced through the first stage of U.S. Open qualifying last month at DuPont Country Club in Wilmington.

Eight other players with ties to the Philadelphia area fell short in their attempt to qualify for the Open.

Other scores at Woodmont included former Temple player Patrick Ross, 144; Web.com Tour member and former Haverford resident Vince Covello, 148; and amateur Danny Dougherty, of Wilmington, 172.

Competing at Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, N.J., were: David Sanders, formerly of Mount Laurel and now living in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 139; Philadelphia Cricket Club assistant pro Mark Miller, 142; Waynesborough assistant pro Zac Oakley, 145; Drexel amateur Stephen Cerbara, of Langhorne, 147; and PGA Tour-Canada player Alex Hicks of Cape May Court House, N.J., 149.

U.S. Senior Open qualifying

Longtime Philadelphia Section PGA professional Stu Ingraham of M-Golf fired a 2-under-par 70 to take medalist honors in the U.S. Senior Open qualifier at Indian Valley Country Club in Telford.

Ingraham, who carded six birdies and four bogeys, advanced with PGA Champions Tour veteran Joey Sindelar (72) of Horseheads, N.Y., and pro Bobby Gage (73) of New Smyrna Beach, Fla. Gage claimed the last spot in a playoff over former U. S. Senior Amateur champion Buddy Marucci of Merion.

The U.S. Senior Open will begin June 28 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo.