Gritty Flyers outlast Avalanche and gain room in playoff standings, but Michal Neuvirth leaves early Mar 29

Flyers tickets available for possible first round of playoffs Mar 29

Defenseman Ivan Provorov, shown in a recent game against Detroit, and the Flyers took a big step toward a playoff berth with a 2-1 win Wednesday in Colorado.

Flyers tickets for a potential first-round playoff series went on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday and are still available.

Playoff tickets are available online at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com, by phone at 215-218-PUCK, or at the Wells Fargo Center box office. Refunds will be processed for unplayed games, the Flyers said.

Led by defenseman Ivan Provorov, the Flyers greatly improved their playoff chances with their 2-1 win Wednesday in Colorado. They have points in seven straight games (4-0-3) and in 21 of their last 27 contests (15-6-6).

The Flyers will not practice Friday and will be back on the ice Saturday morning in Voorhees. They will host Boston in a Sunday matinee.

The Flyers have four regular-season games remaining — three at home (Boston, Carolina, and the Rangers) and one on the road (Islanders). Boston is their only remaining opponent that will reach the playoffs, and there is a chance they will play the Flyers in the first round.

The Flyers are tied with Pittsburgh for second place in the Metropolitan Division, but the Penguins have played one fewer game. Just four points separate four teams fighting for the last four playoff spots in the Metro and wild-card races. Florida, currently out of a playoff spot, is seven points behind the Flyers but has three games in hand.

