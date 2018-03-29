Flyers tickets available for possible first round of playoffs

Flyers tickets for a potential first-round playoff series went on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday and are still available.
Playoff tickets are available online at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com, by phone at 215-218-PUCK, or at the Wells Fargo Center box office. Refunds will be processed for unplayed games, the Flyers said.
Led by defenseman Ivan Provorov, the Flyers greatly improved their playoff chances with their 2-1 win Wednesday in Colorado. They have points in seven straight games (4-0-3) and in 21 of their last 27 contests (15-6-6).
The Flyers will not practice Friday and will be back on the ice Saturday morning in Voorhees. They will host Boston in a Sunday matinee.
The Flyers have four regular-season games remaining — three at home (Boston, Carolina, and the Rangers) and one on the road (Islanders). Boston is their only remaining opponent that will reach the playoffs, and there is a chance they will play the Flyers in the first round.
The Flyers are tied with Pittsburgh for second place in the Metropolitan Division, but the Penguins have played one fewer game. Just four points separate four teams fighting for the last four playoff spots in the Metro and wild-card races. Florida, currently out of a playoff spot, is seven points behind the Flyers but has three games in hand.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.