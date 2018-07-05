Flyers sign Christian Folin, a righthanded defenseman

Morgan Frost, impressive in development camp, is aiming for spot with Flyers this season

Morgan Frost, impressive in development camp, is aiming for spot with Flyers this season Jul 2

Flyers goalie prospect Carter Hart is a student of the game

Flyers goalie prospect Carter Hart is a student of the game Jul 3

Sam Carchidi became an Inquirer staff writer in 1984 and covered mostly South Jersey high school sports and the Phillies before taking the Flyers beat. Carchidi has written three books: the nationally acclaimed Miracle in the Making: The Adam Taliaferro Story, which he co-authored with Scott Brown; Bill Campbell: The Voice of Philadelphia Sports ; and Standing Tall: The Kevin Everett Story , which was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show. He also contributed to a 1993 Inquirer book on the Phillies. A lifelong South Jersey resident, Carchidi lives in Wenonah with his wife, JoAnn, and their two children, Sara and Sammy.

Christian Folin during action last season for the Kings.

The Flyers signed free-agent defenseman Christian Folin on Thursday, giving them depth and some physicality on the back end.

Folin, 27, a righthanded shooter who has spent four seasons in the NHL, will battle for a regular spot in training camp but will likely be the team’s seventh defenseman. The top six is expected to include the following duos: Ivan Provorov and Shayne Gostisbehere, Radko Gudas and Travis Sanheim, and Andrew MacDonald and Robert Hagg.

Hagg is a restricted free agent and still needs to come to terms with the Flyers, who gave him a $874,125 qualifying offer. He had a solid rookie season.

Folin could be a stop-gap until Phil Myers is deemed NHL-ready. Myers, also a righthanded defenseman, will probably start the season with the AHL’s Phantoms.

In 65 games with Los Angeles last season, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Folin had three goals, 10 assists, and a plus-3 rating. He led the team with an average of 2.6 hits and averaged 15 minutes, 35 seconds of ice time per game. Before last season, Folin appeared in 118 games with Minnesota, posting four goals, 19 assists, and a plus-15 rating.

A native of Sweden, Folin came to North America to play junior hockey in 2010. He later played for two years at UMass-Lowell and helped the team win the Hockey East title in 2013 before signing with the Wild as a free agent.

The Flyers were supposedly interested in signing Folin at the time, but he opted for Minnesota.