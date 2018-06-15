Flyers announce preseason schedule

Flyers' Ron Hextall content with draft spots, but could move up to take RH defenseman

Flyers' Ron Hextall content with draft spots, but could move up to take RH defenseman Jun 14

Left winger Claude Giroux, who finished second in the NHL with 102 points last season, will lead the Flyers in 2018-19. The team announced its preseason schedule Friday.

The Flyers announced their eight-game preseason schedule Friday, and they will face just three teams: the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, and Boston Bruins.

The schedule, which will open Sept. 16, will include three games at the Wells Fargo Center and one at the PPL Center in Allentown, home of the Flyers’ AHL farm team, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

NHL teams’ regular-season home openers will be announced Wednesday, and their full season schedules will be released Thursday.

The Flyers’ preseason schedule will begin with four games in four days, with the first three against the Islanders at three locations: Nassau Coliseum, the Wells Fargo Center, and Barclays Center.

Preseason schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME LOCATION

Sept. 16 Islanders 1 p.m. Nassau Coliseum

Sept. 17 Islanders 7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 18 Islanders 7 p.m. Barclays Center

Sept. 19 Rangers 7 p.m. Madison Square Garden

Sept. 21 Islanders 7 p.m. PPL Center

Sept. 24 Bruins 7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 27 Rangers 7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 29 Bruins 5 p.m. TD Garden