Flyers announce preseason schedule

The Flyers announced their eight-game preseason schedule Friday, and they will face just three teams: the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, and Boston Bruins.
The schedule, which will open Sept. 16, will include three games at the Wells Fargo Center and one at the PPL Center in Allentown, home of the Flyers’ AHL farm team, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
NHL teams’ regular-season home openers will be announced Wednesday, and their full season schedules will be released Thursday.
The Flyers’ preseason schedule will begin with four games in four days, with the first three against the Islanders at three locations: Nassau Coliseum, the Wells Fargo Center, and Barclays Center.
Preseason schedule
DATE OPPONENT TIME LOCATION
Sept. 16 Islanders 1 p.m. Nassau Coliseum
Sept. 17 Islanders 7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 18 Islanders 7 p.m. Barclays Center
Sept. 19 Rangers 7 p.m. Madison Square Garden
Sept. 21 Islanders 7 p.m. PPL Center
Sept. 24 Bruins 7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 27 Rangers 7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 29 Bruins 5 p.m. TD Garden