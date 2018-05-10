Alex Lyon makes 94 saves as Phantoms win longest game in AHL history

Flyers' prospect Samuel Morin won't be Chris Pronger, but will bring much-needed nastiness next season | Sam Carchidi

Phantoms goalie Alex Lyon, shown in a game last season, was spectacular in Wednesday’s marathon in Charlotte, the longest game in AHL history.

In the longest game in the AHL’s 82-season history, Alex Lyon made a franchise-record 94 saves Wednesday night, leading the Phantoms to an epic 2-1 playoff win over host Charlotte in five overtimes.

With 13 minutes, 12 seconds left in the fifth OT, Alex Krushelnyski scored on a one-timer from the left circle to end the marathon at 1:09 a.m. — more than six hours after it started.

The longest game in AHL history comes to an end pic.twitter.com/DYaFzwJPQl — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) May 10, 2018

Cole Bardreau made a slick pass from behind the goal line to set up the winner, igniting a wild on-ice celebration.

The Phantoms, who played most of the game with just five defensemen because of an injury to Samuel Morin, took a 3-1 lead in the second-round playoff series.

The Phantoms won despite getting outshot, 95-52.

Lyon came within four saves of equaling the single-game AHL record.

Michael Leighton, then with Albany, set the record with 98 saves in a 2008 five-overtime loss against the Phantoms. That game had been the longest in AHL history, and it ended when Ryan Potulny scored 2:58 into the fifth overtime.

Morin appeared to injure his knee late in the first period Wednesday and left the game. Earlier in the series, the Phantoms lost defenseman Travis Sanheim to a knee injury.

On Wednesday, the Phantoms were also missing league MVP Phil Varone (injured) and talented winger Nic Aube-Kubel (suspended).

The series resumes Saturday in Charlotte.