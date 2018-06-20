Oddsmakers waste no time making Flyers underdogs against Golden Knights

Ed Barkowitz has played in a variety of fantasy sports leagues, but draws the line at fantasy NASCAR. He is a lifelong South Philadelphian, reared about a mile from the sports complex. He attended St. Joseph's Prep high school, and Villanova and Widener universities. Among his most prized possessions is the scorebook he used during the 1980 World Series when he was 10 years old.

Nolan Patrick (left) and the Flyers beat Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and the Golden Knights in Vegas last season, but lost the rematch in Philadelphia.

The ink was barely dry on the press release announcing the Flyers were opening the season in Vegas when the oddsmakers put a line on the game. Not surprisingly, the Flyboys are decided underdogs.

Westgate SuperBook has opened the favored Golden Knights with a money line of -180, which puts the Flyers at +160.

Money lines are based on $100 wagers. Bettors who want the Knights to win the game must put up $180 in order to win $100. Those who want the Flyers must lay $100 and would win $160 if they win the game. Those bets may be made in increments. A $50 bet on the Flyers would fetch $80. A $25 play would win $40, and so on.

>>READ MORE: Who’s up for a road trip?

Another option is the 1.5 goal line, which is a popular play among seasoned gamblers. This also is a money line. Bettors could take Vegas -1.5 goals and get a juicy money line of +170. The hook is that they would have to win by more than one goal. Conversely, the Flyers at +1.5 goals would require bettors to lay $190 to win $100.

If the above paragraph makes zero sense, then stick with the straight money line — or the over/under which is six. Bettors who think that the teams will combine to score less than six goals must lay $125 to win $100. Those who think they will combine to score more than six will get paid $105 for every $100.

New Jersey and Delaware have opened sports betting. Pennsylvania is in limbo. Who knows? By Oct. 4, which is when the Flyers visit Vegas, maybe the Keystone State will have its act together.

Stanley Cup Odds

Last year, when practically none of us knew any better, some oddsmakers opened Vegas at 500-1 to win the Stanley Cup.

The Golden Knights were an expansion team and first-year franchises generally get treated like bugs on a windshield by the rest of the league — no matter the sport.

But then Vegas started hot and kept it going. They won the division. Then they won three playoff rounds. Then they won Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals and oddsmakers were sweating more than a distance runner in 100-degree heat. Sportsbooks all across Vegas were looking at hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses.

Even as the odds dropped, bettors were still jumping on the Golden Knights. But the house always wins and the Capitals rebounded to win the series.

This year, the Knights are at 10-1 to win the Stanley Cup next season according to Westgate. The Flyers are at 30-1 to end a championship drought which is at 43 years and counting.

Tampa Bay 8-1 Los Angeles 30-1 Boston 10-1 Minnesota 30-1 Nashville 10-1 Colorado 40-1 Pittsburgh 10-1 New Jersey 40-1 Vegas 10-1 St. Louis 40-1 Washington 10-1 Florida 50-1 Winnipeg 10-1 Carolina 60-1 Toronto 12-1 Montreal 60-1 Anaheim 20-1 N.Y. Islanders 60-1 Columbus 20-1 Arizona 80-1 Dallas 20-1 N.Y. Rangers 80-1 Edmonton 20-1 Vancouver 80-1 San Jose 20-1 Buffalo 100-1 Flyers 30-1 Detroit 100-1 Calgary 30-1 Ottawa 100-1 Chicago 30-1