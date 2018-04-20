Flyers picked bad year to stink in the playoffs | Bob Ford

Bob Ford is an award-winning sports columnist for the Inquirer and Daily News. He is a four-time Pennsylvania Sportswriter of the Year, as selected by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. His work has been cited numerous times by Associated Press Sports Editors judges, and he won an Eclipse Award for outstanding coverage of horse racing. Prior to becoming a columnist at the Inquirer, Ford was the 76ers beat writer for six seasons and then a general assignment feature writer with a specialty in Olympic sports. In 1995, he was designated a fellow of the Knight Center for Specialized Journalism. Ford has written sports in the Philadelphia area since 1981, when he served as the Phillies beat writer and later as a general sports columnist for the Delaware County Daily Times.

The Flyers, whose season is about to expire against the Pittsburgh Penguins, had the unfortunate experience this year of returning to the postseason at a time when merely qualifying for the playoffs isn’t much of an accomplishment in Philadelphia.

Blame it on the Eagles – and why not? – but the local football team not only raised the bar for postseason success, but also eliminated all excuse-making for not have a decent run. If an NFL team can win the Super Bowl with Nick Foles at quarterback in place of the guy who should have been the league’s most valuable player, then please don’t tell us about Michal Neuvirth’s lower-body boo-boo.

Worse yet for the Flyers, they’ve always been able to count on the Sixers’ not showing them up in recent years. Neither team has won a playoff round since the 2011-12 season, but the Sixers didn’t even bother making the postseason until now. Say what you will about the Flyers as they bumped along from Peter Laviolette to Craig Berube to Dave Hakstol, but at least they were trying.

General manager Ron Hextall was playing the long game and didn’t give in to the organization’s history of gobbling a sugar rush of veteran mercenaries in place of intelligent, measured growth. Even so, the team usually competed to the best of its ability, and unfortunately, that is also the case in the current mismatch against the Penguins. The Flyers look as bad as they have for most of the series not because they aren’t working, but because Pittsburgh is that much better in the playoff cauldron, which is a very different brand of hockey.

And, jeez, while that’s going on, the Sixers are dueling with the Miami Heat in incredibly intriguing fashion. They’ve got a rookie of the year who can do anything they need. They’ve got snipers arrayed around the perimeter. And they’ve got this big dude with a mask who is probably the most entertaining athlete in this town on a nightly basis since Allen Iverson. The Sixers appear to be a team capable of winning big right now.

It’s not a comparison that is kind to the Flyers, who have looked so dead at times that they should play the national anthem of Atlantis before games. Again, that’s not necessarily a measure of reality, or where the Flyers are in their own “process,” but tell that to the people who booed them off the ice at the Wells Fargo Center after another dud Wednesday night.

“We’re not ready for our season to be over,” captain Claude Giroux said bravely, entering Friday night’s Game 5. Well, what playoff team ever is? That desire to continue doesn’t make the Flyers remarkable, and regrettably, neither does anything about their play.

So, it’s an unlucky time to lay a playoff egg in Philadelphia, simply because there isn’t the same usual company with which to share the misery. The end to this season does obscure how close the team is getting to Hextall’s vision of competing at a deeper level, though, which means it’s time for some of those “bright spots” everyone always loves at a time like this.

The brightest might simply be the way the team responded in the back half of the season, despite a spate of injuries and despite having to shake off an 8-11-7 start, including that stretch of 10 winless games.

There have been teams that would have gone into full Hotel California mode at that point, checking out even if they didn’t leave. And there certainly were teams that would have pointed the blame at the coach so frequently it would have resembled a Brittany spaniel convention. Part of Hextall’s genius is he selected a coach who the players understood wasn’t going to be moved out if they complained. Never before has a Flyers coach had that luxury, so Hakstol could continue to work them and it paid off. The team accumulated 75 points in its last 56 games, and that was without knowing the identity of its goalie from one night to the next.

That was an impressive comeback, and it was accomplished while the team gave valuable experience to 19-year-old center Nolan Patrick, the cornerstone of Hextall’s slow rebuild, as well as NHL ice time for top prospects Travis Sanheim and Oskar Lindblom.

Right behind those guys are defenseman Philippe Myers, center German Rubtsov, and 19-year-old goalie Carter Hart, who was so ridiculously good in the Western Hockey League this season that holding him back another year, the original plan, could be scrubbed.

Those are just the projected stars, and, of course, some will succeed and some will not. But Hextall also has a lot of maybes in the pipeline and he figures to hit on some of those as well.

Sure, this is a tough moment to be optimistic considering the paddling that has been administered by the Penguins, but the Flyers aren’t good enough yet. They were middle of the pack in goals, goals against and power-play percentage this season, and were horrific on penalty kills. They don’t lack will, or coaching, or direction. They lack talent, but that appears to be on the way.

The Flyers just picked the wrong time to be the only playoff bust in Philadelphia. Let’s face it, that was a hard one to foresee.

