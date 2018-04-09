NHL playoffs: Looking at the Flyers' competition in the Eastern Conference

Scouting the Eastern Conference
Matchups
Tampa Bay vs. New Jersey
Washington vs. Columbus
Pittsburgh vs. Flyers
Team listed first has home-ice advantage. Series format: 2-2-1-1-1.
Who’s hot
Claude Giroux, Flyers: Scored 15 points in the final nine games as the Flyers closed 5-1-3.
Taylor Hall, Devils: Had six goals and eight assists as New Jersey went 7-0-1 with him in the lineup down the stretch.
Philipp Grubauer, Capitals: Went 10-3 with a .934 save percentage over his final 15 appearances.
BAH GAWD THAT'S CLAUDE GIROUX'S MUSIC pic.twitter.com/FC9NQ4WC0t
— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 1, 2018
Who’s not
Tyler Johnson, Lightning: One goal, minus-2 in his last nine games.
Val Filppula, Flyers: One goal, minus-9 since Jan. 21.
The Bruins: Could have been the conference’s No. 1 seed, but went 1-3-1 down the stretch and get the dangerous Maple Leafs in Round 1.
Odds to win the conference
By Vegas Vic
|Open
|Today
|Tampa Bay
|6-1
|5-2
|Boston
|12-1
|7-2
|Washington
|5-1
|11-2
|Toronto
|10-1
|11-2
|Pittsburgh
|4-1
|6-1
|Columbus
|12-1
|10-1
|Flyers
|20-1
|12-1
|New Jersey
|50-1
|15-1
Power-play rankings, season
|Rank*
|Pct.
|Pittsburgh
|1st
|26.2
|Toronto
|2nd
|25.0
|Tampa Bay
|3rd
|23.9
|Boston
|4th
|23.6
|Washington
|7th
|22.5
|New Jersey
|10th
|21.4
|Flyers
|15th
|20.7
|Columbus
|25th
|17.2
Notable: The Flyers were just 24th at home (18.2 percent), but 4th on the road (23.3). Pittsburgh was 2nd at home (26.7), 1st on the road (25.4).
*Rankings out of 31 NHL teams
Penalty kill rankings, season
|Rank*
|Pct.
|Boston
|3rd
|83.7
|New Jersey
|8th
|81.8
|Toronto
|11th
|81.4
|Washington
|15th
|80.3
|Pittsburgh
|17th
|80.0
|Columbus
|27th
|76.2
|Tampa Bay
|28th
|76.1
|Flyers
|29th
|75.8
Notable: The Flyers had the worst penalty-kill percentage among the 16 playoff teams. Overall, they were 29th at home (74.5 percent) and 24th on the road (76.9). Pittsburgh was 21st at home (80.3) and 13th on the road (79.7).
*Rankings out of 31 NHL teams
Ranking the goalies
- Boston: Tuukka Rask was on a 10-0-1 roll before losing his final two. He led the conference in goals-against average (2.36) among goalies who played at least 41 games. Backup Anton Khudobin made 29 starts and had a .913 save percentage.
- Pittsburgh: Matt Murray, 23, can become just the third goalie in the last 50 years to win at least three consecutive Cups. Ken Dryden (1976-79) and Billy Smith (1980-83) are the others.
- Tampa Bay: Andrei Vasilevskiy had 41 wins the first three seasons of his career. He had 44 this year. This will be his first time entering the playoffs as a No. 1 goalie.
- Toronto: Frederik Andersen set a Maple Leafs record with 38 wins.
- Washington: Philipp Grubauer’s late-season surge gives the Capitals two options in the postseason. But is that a good idea? He and Braden Holtby split the work down the stretch.
- Columbus: Sergei Bobrovsky has yet to win a postseason series.
- Flyers: Pretty remarkable that the Flyers landed a No. 3 seed after playing goalie roulette for most of the season. Brian Elliott is coming off a shutout in the season finale.
- New Jersey: Keith Kinkaid took over for veteran Cory Schneider down the stretch and will make his postseason debut.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.