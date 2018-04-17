Flyers coach Dave Hakstol considering changes to boost production for Game 4 against Penguins

Flyers coach Dave Hakstol considering changes to boost production for Game 4 against Penguins Apr 16

Flyers trying to conquer home-ice 'disadvantage' in Game 4 vs. Penguins

Flyers trying to conquer home-ice 'disadvantage' in Game 4 vs. Penguins Apr 16

Flyers shake up lines in advance of Game 4; Sean Couturier injured

Flyers shake up lines in advance of Game 4; Sean Couturier injured Apr 17

Sam Carchidi became an Inquirer staff writer in 1984 and covered mostly South Jersey high school sports and the Phillies before taking the Flyers beat. Carchidi has written three books: the nationally acclaimed Miracle in the Making: The Adam Taliaferro Story, which he co-authored with Scott Brown; Bill Campbell: The Voice of Philadelphia Sports ; and Standing Tall: The Kevin Everett Story , which was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show. He also contributed to a 1993 Inquirer book on the Phillies. A lifelong South Jersey resident, Carchidi lives in Wenonah with his wife, JoAnn, and their two children, Sara and Sammy.

Oskar Lindblom, who has been struggling offensively during this Penguins series, will be out of the lineup for Game 4 on Wednesday.

With his team trailing in the series, two games to one, Flyers coach Dave Hakstol is making lineup changes for Wednesday’s matchup against the visiting Penguins.

Excluding an empty-net score, the Flyers have averaged just 1.67 goals in the series.

Among the moves: Second-line left winger Oskar Lindblom, who has struggled offensively, will be out of the lineup, based on Tuesday’s practice in Voorhees. Jordan Weal, who has not played in the series, will play right wing on the third line. Weal had four points in the regular season against Pittsburgh. No Flyer had more points.

Midway through practice, top-line center Sean Couturier, who finished with a career-high 76 points this season, limped to the locker room for treatment after colliding with Radko Gudas. (We will have an update when it is available.)

The top three lines were altered. Here were the four lines in Tuesday’s practice:

Sean Couturier centering Claude Giroux and Jake Voracek.

Nolan Patrick centering Travis Konency and Wayne Simmonds.

Val Filppula centering Michael Raffl and Jordan Weal.

Jori Lehtera centering Scott Laughton and Matt Read.

The D will remain the same. (More coming after practice)

The Flyers will face the Penguins in Game 4 at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.