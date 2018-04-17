Flyers shake up lines in advance of Game 4; Sean Couturier injured

With his team trailing in the series, two games to one, Flyers coach Dave Hakstol is making lineup changes for Wednesday’s matchup against the visiting Penguins.
Excluding an empty-net score, the Flyers have averaged just 1.67 goals in the series.
Among the moves: Second-line left winger Oskar Lindblom, who has struggled offensively, will be out of the lineup, based on Tuesday’s practice in Voorhees. Jordan Weal, who has not played in the series, will play right wing on the third line. Weal had four points in the regular season against Pittsburgh. No Flyer had more points.
Midway through practice, top-line center Sean Couturier, who finished with a career-high 76 points this season, limped to the locker room for treatment after colliding with Radko Gudas. (We will have an update when it is available.)
The top three lines were altered. Here were the four lines in Tuesday’s practice:
- Sean Couturier centering Claude Giroux and Jake Voracek.
- Nolan Patrick centering Travis Konency and Wayne Simmonds.
- Val Filppula centering Michael Raffl and Jordan Weal.
- Jori Lehtera centering Scott Laughton and Matt Read.
- The D will remain the same. (More coming after practice)
The Flyers will face the Penguins in Game 4 at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.