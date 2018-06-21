Johnny Gaudreau, Peter Luukko among new owners of junior hockey team

Flyers' opener is Oct. 4 at Vegas; home opener is Oct. 9 vs. San Jose

Sam Carchidi became an Inquirer staff writer in 1984 and covered mostly South Jersey high school sports and the Phillies before taking the Flyers beat. Carchidi has written three books: the nationally acclaimed Miracle in the Making: The Adam Taliaferro Story, which he co-authored with Scott Brown; Bill Campbell: The Voice of Philadelphia Sports ; and Standing Tall: The Kevin Everett Story , which was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show. He also contributed to a 1993 Inquirer book on the Phillies. A lifelong South Jersey resident, Carchidi lives in Wenonah with his wife, JoAnn, and their two children, Sara and Sammy.

Calgary Flames left winger Johnny Gaudreau has invested in one of his former teams.

South Jersey’s Johnny Gaudreau, a star left winger with the Calgary Flames, and former Flyers president Peter Luukko are among the people who have purchased an equity stake in the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League, the team announced Thursday.

Dan Bylsma, who coached Pittsburgh to a Stanley Cup in 2009, and the Buffalo Sabres’ Zemgus Girgensons are also among the new owners of the Iowa-based club.

Luukko’s son, Nick, was teammates with Gaudreau and Girgensons when the three played in Dubuque.

“The first day I stepped into Dubuque, I knew it was a special place,” said the 5-foot-9, 157-pound Gaudreau, a four-time NHL all-star who had a career-high 84 points last season. “I still have my billets [host family] come down to New Jersey every summer and still have a close relationship with them.”

Gaudreau, 24, said the chance to be one of the owners was “an offer I couldn’t refuse. I’m really excited to be a part of their future.”

Luukko is the executive chairman of the Florida Panthers and Sunrise Sports and Entertainment.