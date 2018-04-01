Travis Konecny on playoff standings: Flyers confident no matter whom they face

Claude Giroux (left) is congratulated by teammate Travis Konecny after Giroux scored the game’s first goal in the Flyers’ 4-3 overtime win Sunday over Boston.

Travis Konecny, the speedy right winger who plays as if his skates are on fire, said the Flyers’ draining 4-3 overtime win Sunday over Boston didn’t necessarily give his team a jolt of confidence if they happen to face the powerful Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

They already had that belief, he said.

“I think we’re confient as a team that we’ll be able to play anybody,” Konecny said after the Flyers moved into a virtual tie for third place in the Metropolitan Division with Columbus. “I don’t really think we look at matchups.”

The confidence comes from this: The Flyers have points in 22 of their last 28 games (16-6-6).

Technically, the Flyers are the top wild-card team because Columbus has the tie-breaker for third place in the Metro. Both teams have 94 points with three games left.

If the Flyers stay in the top wild-card spot, they will likely face Washington in the first round of the playoffs. If they fall to the second wild card, they figure to play Boston or Tampa Bay.

The Flyers had lost their first two games against Boston this season, and if they had dropped Sunday’s matchup in regulation, they would have failed to pick up a point against the Bruins for the first time since 1989-90.

The Bruins were playing their third game in less than four nights. The Flyers were rested, playing for the first time since Wednesday in Denver.

Giroux sizzling

Claude Giroux’s two goals gave him a career high in goals (29) and points (95). Pending the outcomes of Sunday night’s games, he had moved into a tie for third in the NHL in points, the highest point total for a Flyer since John LeClair had 97 in 1996-97.

Favorable schedule

The Flyers have three regular-season games left, all against teams that will not make the playoffs: at the New York Islanders on Tuesday, and home games against Carolina (Thursday) and the New York Rangers (Saturday).

Breakaways

The Flyers were outshot (39-24) for the first time in 15 games. … Ivan Provorov had his second straight multiple-point game and his eighth of the season. … Rookie defenseman Robert Hagg, who led the NHL in hits and was plus-5 when he was benched, was a healthy scratch for the fifth straight game. … Val Filppula, who centered the third line, returned to the lineup after missing one game with an arm injury. … Zdeno Chara returned to Boston’s lineup after missing nine games with an injury. He had five shots and no points in 21:14. … Center Scott Laughton was shifted to left wing on the fourth line, which was centered by Jori Lehtera. … Entering the game, the Flyers had won 53.5 percent of their faceoffs, second in the NHL

