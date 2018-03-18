In his own way, Travis Konecny makes an impact in Flyers' win

Travis Konecny and Washington’s T.J. Oshie slug it out in the third period of the Flyers’ 6-3 win Sunday.

Travis Konecny didn’t have any points in the Flyers’ 6-3 win over visiting Washington on Sunday, but the feisty second-year winger made an impact.

Twice in the third period Konecny fearlessly threw his body in front of shots that smacked into his legs. He blocked one, fired by Christian Djoos, and limped off the ice and went to the locker room. He returned a short time later and blocked a shot by Dmitry Orlov.

He also got into a third-period fight with T.J. Oshie, who scored a decision but had to withstand a late flurry by Konecny. Oshie weighs 195 pounds. Konecny weighs 175, and as the Wells Fargo Center fans stood and saluted his effort, he headed back to the locker room for repairs because he injured his right hand when striking Oshie in the helmet.

When Konency (career-high 19 goals) returned, he got pats on his helmet and appreciative stick taps to his sore legs.

“He’s awesome. It was great to see,” winger Wayne Simmonds said about a player who will probably be the team’s captain in the distant future. “I keep telling him, that’s what winners are made of. That’s the type of effort we’re going to need out of every single guy in the this dressing room.”

Added Simmonds, who keyed the win with a pair of goals: “He blocks one shot, gets up slowly, gets off, gets right back on the ice, blocks another. You see him get high-sticked there [before the fight]. He didn’t quit on the play and he battles with a guy that’s probably 20 pounds bigger, maybe more. … but [Konecny] has the heart of a lion. You’ve seen that all year long.”

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said Konecny “took some cannons to the thighs. It really shows the character of him. He’s not just a skilled guy, but he can be gritty, too.”

Giroux ties Lindros

Claude Giroux, who cleanly won a faceoff to set up Gostisbehere’s second-period goal, collected an assist and moved into a tie for fifth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list with 659 points. The Flyers’ captain is tied with Hall of Famer Eric Lindros.

Breakaways

Winger Michael Raffl suffered an upper-body injury in the third period and did not return. … The Flyers recorded consecutive wins for the first time in three weeks. … Robert Hagg had an assist and three hits as he returned to the lineup after missing four games with a lower-body injury. Brandon Manning was a healthy scratch as Travis Sanheim remained in the lineup. … Sean Couturier and Radko Gudas each had a pair of assists. … Goalie Petr Mrazek is expected to get the start Tuesday in Detroit against his former team.

