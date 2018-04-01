Flyers beat Bruins in OT, move closer to playoff spot

Sam Carchidi became an Inquirer staff writer in 1984 and covered mostly South Jersey high school sports and the Phillies before taking the Flyers beat. Carchidi has written three books: the nationally acclaimed Miracle in the Making: The Adam Taliaferro Story, which he co-authored with Scott Brown; Bill Campbell: The Voice of Philadelphia Sports ; and Standing Tall: The Kevin Everett Story , which was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show. He also contributed to a 1993 Inquirer book on the Phillies. A lifelong South Jersey resident, Carchidi lives in Wenonah with his wife, JoAnn, and their two children, Sara and Sammy.

Flyers left winger Oskar Lindblom looks for a rebound as he battles in front of Boston goalie Anton Khudobin on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Claude Giroux continued to make a case as the league MVP Sunday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center, and his linemate, Travis Konency, continued his remarkable resurgence since he was placed on the top line.

Those two players led the Flyers to a 4-3 overtime win over Boston and moved them within three points of clinching a playoff spot.

Giroux scored his 29th goal — a career high — on a breakaway with 1:21 left in overtime to give the Flyers the victory.

Boston scored with 3.8 seconds left in regulation to tie the score — after the Flyers had four chances to clear the puck.

Patrice Bergeron scored from the slot in the frantic final seconds of regulation, knotting the score at 3-all.

It was a familiar development. With their goalie pulled, Boston’s Brad Marchand scored with 22 seconds left to beat the Flyers, 3-2, on March 8.

The Flyers reduced their magic number for securing a playoff berth to three points. Any combination of points gained by the Flyers or not captured by Florida that total of three will put the Flyers into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

In a virtual third-place tie with Columbus in the Metropolitan Division, the Flyers have three games left — two more than Florida.

The Flyers increased their points streak to eight games (5-0-3) and handed Boston its first regulation loss in its last nine games (5-1-3). The Bruins are battling Tampa Bay for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Despite playing on back-to-back days, the Bruins outshot the Flyers in regulation, 39-24.

Nolan Patrick, sent on alone by Oskar Lindblom, went top shelf and gave the Flyers a 3-1 lead with 14:29 left in the third. It was the rookie’s 11th goal and first in 14 games.

But the Bruins got to within 3-2 on David Pastrnak’s power-play goal with 13:06 to go, a shot that deflected off defenseman Andrew MacDonald and past goalie Petr Mrazek.

Earlier, just seven seconds after Mrazek made a spectacular glove save on Pastrnak’s point-blank shot, Giroux answered down the other end to give the Flyers a 1-0 first-period lead.

“I had a bad turnover there and Pistol made a huge save and then it comes back the other way,” Konecny said, referring to Mrazek by his nickname.

Off the rush, defenseman Ivan Provorov (two assists) skated down the middle of the ice and fed Konecny on the right, and the right winger found Giroux for a one-timer from the left circle. Giroux whipped a shot off the left post that caromed past Anton Khudobin with 10:22 left in the first.

“Provy drew the defenders, pulling the puck into the middle like that, and it opened up wide lanes for me and G,” said Konecny, who later scored probably the Flyers’ most artistic goal of the season. “I kind of one-touched it over the G and he did the rest.”

Just 25 seconds into the second, Konecny got around Pastrnak and Adam McQuaid by alertly flipping the puck into the air to himself deep in the Boston end, and then weaved around Patrice Bergeron — arguably the league’s best defensive forward — and put a shot between Khudobin’s legs.

The magical goal put the Flyers ahead, 2-1. It was Konecny’s 24th goal and sixth in the last eight games. He has 20 goals in the last 39 games, most of them since he was moved to the top line.

Mrazek, who stopped all 17 shots he raced in relief of the injured Michal Neuvirth in Wednesday’s 2-1 win in Colorado, continued his turnaround. He turned aside 28 of 29 shots in the first two periods, and twice robbed Pastrnak in front.

No save was bigger than the one he made on with 10:29 left in the first and the game scoreless.

“It lifts us for sure,” Konecny said. “…When he stands on his head like that, that’s pretty impressive.”

The Bruins, who won their first two meetings with the Flyers, were playing their third game in less that four nights. The Flyers were rested, playing for the first time since Wednesday in Denver.

The Flyers have three regular-season games left, all against teams that will not make the playoffs: at the New York Islanders on Tuesday, and home games against Carolina (Thursday) and the New York Rangers (Saturday).

