Flyers prospect Pascal Laberge opens eyes at development camp

It will take more than James van Riemsdyk to make the Flyers a contender, but it's a start | Sam Carchidi Jul 2

Morgan Frost, impressive in development camp, is aiming for spot with Flyers this season Jul 2

Forward Pascal Laberge carries the puck to the net during a 3-on-3 game at the Flyers Skate Zone in Vorhees on Monday.

Pascal Laberge didn’t score every time he touched the puck Monday in the Flyers’ three-on-three tournament at their development camp in Voorhees.

It just seemed that way.

The 6-foot-1, 174-pound right winger, a second-round draft pick in 2016, scored a tournament-high five goals, including three in about a 30-second span in one of the 15-minute games.

“It was just fun at the end of a hard week like this to have some fun games and play in front of all the fans,” Laberge said about the final day of the prospect camp.

Two years ago, a concussion caused Laberge to be able to play just 46 games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. “It was a tough year, but that’s the way it is,” he said.

Last season, playing for two teams, he showed no ill effects from the injury and had a combined 17 goals and 30 assists in 64 games with Victoriaville and Quebec.

Laberge, 20, is about to turn pro and will likely play this season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL. He will be at the Flyers’ training camp in September.

“My goal is to make the Flyers,” he said. “I want to leave a good impression, and if I get sent down, I want to be a good first-year pro and build for the future.”

A converted center, Laberge said he feels more comfortable at right wing. “It’s easier to see the play and you have less responsibilities in the D zone, so it’s a little bit easier for me,” he said.

General manager Ron Hextall likes Laberge’s development.

“Pascal is highly skilled; he’s got good size, and skates well,” Hextall said. “Really good hands and vision. The consistency part has got to come around.”

Hextall said it was time for Laberge to “take it to another level. As I said, he’s got an awful lot of ability.”

Three-on-three tournament

Team Clarke won the three-on-three, round-robin tournament with a 4-1 win over Team Barber in the final.

Felix Sandstrom was the winning goalie in the final, and Carter Hart was the loser. Hart gave up three goals, and the other tally was an empty-netter.

The winning team was composed of forwards Joel Farabee, Isaac Ratcliffe, Marcus Westfalt, and Maksim Sushko, and defensemen Wyatt Kalynuk, David Bernhardt, and Jack St. Ivany.

Humboldt survivor given a surprise

Ryan Straschnitzki was given a tour of the Wells Fargo Center by Flyers officials Monday. He was also given a surprise when the Flyers had his photo and stats displayed on the scoreboard as if he was a member of their team.

Straschnitzki, a 19-year-old defenseman on the Humboldt junior team, was paralyzed in a Saskatchewan bus crash in April that killed 16, including 10 of his teammates.

Breakaways

James de Haas, a 6-4, 209-pound defensman who could battle for a roster spot in training camp, had four goals (all in one game) in the tournament. De Haas, 24, played for the Phantoms last season. … Promising defenseman Phil Myers did not play in the tournament because of a minor injury. … Felx Sandstrom allowed only a total of four goals in two games, while Carter Hart surrendered six. … Left winger Gavin Hain, taken in the sixth round of the recent draft, had three goals over three games.