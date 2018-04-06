Flyers coach Dave Hakstol seems set to keep Brian Elliott as starting goalie

Sam Donnellon is a Flyers beat writer for the Daily News and Inquirer. His career has spanned four decades and has taken him all over the world. Prior to joining the Daily News in 1992, he worked as a national writer for the short-lived but highly acclaimed National Sports Daily. He has received state and national awards at each stop and has been honored repeatedly by the Associated Press Sports Editors, the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association, the National Association of Black Journalists, and the Associated Press Managing Editors.

It’s clear that the Philadelphia Flyers, from the coach on down, want goaltender Brian Elliott to find his game in time to start the first round of the playoffs.

“He’s our guy,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said after Brian Elliott allowed three soft goals on 22 shots, almost singlehandedly creating some high drama in a game the Flyers had to have, a game they had dominated for all but the first few minutes of the second period.

The first Carolina goal Thursday night eluded Elliott’s glove, a shot from the middle of the slot that nicked defenseman Travis Sanheim ever so slightly, but a shot he gobbled up like a compliment before sustaining a core muscle injury seven weeks ago.

The second Carolina goal, Sebastian Aho actually launched from behind his net, playing a wide shot from the other side of Elliott off his pads and into the net, taking advantage of the rust that the Flyers 32-year-old goaltender readily admitted was there afterwards.

The third? Another wide-angled wonder, Jordan Staal firing from the left corner, banging it off Elliott’s blocker to tie the game at 3 with less than seven minutes remaining.

When Elliott trapped a loose puck along the side of his net moments after the later, the announced crowd of 20,001 gave him the faux-est of cheers.

“Percentage-wise you’re not going to get to 100 percent right away,” Elliott would say afterwards. “You just have to go through it and battle through it to get there. And you’re going to have to go through some ups and downs before getting back to normal. And tonight was a big one.”

A big one for a lot of reasons. Foremost is that the Flyers, behind Jake Voracek’s own late wide-angle goal, defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 Thursday and need just to tie the Rangers in regulation Saturday or have Florida lose one of its two remaining games against Buffalo and Boston to assure participation in next week’s first round of playoffs.

A big one too because Elliott got work. Enough work it would seem, to allow for another start Saturday. “He has worked to put himself in that position, and he’s our guy,” Hakstol said. “He’s a big reason why we have the opportunity to continue to be in control of our own destiny. Believe me, that is nothing against Petr Mrazek or Alex Lyon. Petr has done a hell of a job for us. He’s also a big reason why were in a situation where we continue to control our own destiny in terms of playoffs. At the end of the day, Moose is our number one guy…”

There’s so much to this, so much that goes beyond the statistics. Whether he is on or off that night, Elliott has shown a propensity and willingness to battle through it. Earlier this season he spoke about how his first pro goalie coach, Jim Corsi (yes, that Jim Corsi) incessantly emphasized the need for a starting goaltender to be a hockey player first. And on his worst nights — and he’s had plenty — Elliott is still that, directing traffic in front, reading length of line changes, freezing pucks accordingly, keeping his head in the game even when his game is somewhere else.

Alex Lyon does this too, to a less experienced extent, but he has not built the resume of the player teammates refer to as “Moose” — a reference to his ability to mimic the animal’s sound, and the name in reverse of an animated Canadian television character. Lyon — his own name a coincidental reverse of an animated character from the movie “Madagascar” — has not built that defense mechanism that motivates teammates to bail him out as he did for them so many times during the months of December and January.

“This stuff happens, it’s a fluky goal,” Flyers captain Claude Giroux said referring to Staal’s tying goal in the third period. “He played a great game, they had some good scoring chances and when it was 2-1 he made some saves to keep it 2-1.”

True. One in particular, stopping Brock McGinn on a breakaway moments after Carolina had taken a 1-0 lead, was critical.

“He played a great game and it was fun playing in front of him,” said Giroux.

“We’re all human,” said Ivan Provorov. “We all make mistakes. Moose made lots of great saves early in the first and the second. I think he played great.”

It’s clear: This team, from the coach on down, wants Elliott to find his game in time to start the first round of the playoffs, even though that scenario is still a point away from reality. The Flyers need to get a point out of Saturday’s game to assure a playoff berth, or hope Florida loses one of its final two games.

Against a Rangers team with nothing to lose, Elliott needs to play well enough not to be the reason for a Flyers loss. Honest to a fault, he issued no guarantees after Thursday’s win. Except for the implied promise that accompanies every game he plays.

He will be a hockey player first.

“I think every situation, every experience builds you to what you are, right?” he asked. “You try to take something from everything. It doesn’t matter injury wise or bad game wise, everything adds up. And it’s the way you use that which makes the difference.”

