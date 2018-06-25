Flyers make 7 qualifying offers but pass on goalie Petr Mrazek

Sam Carchidi became an Inquirer staff writer in 1984 and covered mostly South Jersey high school sports and the Phillies before taking the Flyers beat. Carchidi has written three books: the nationally acclaimed Miracle in the Making: The Adam Taliaferro Story, which he co-authored with Scott Brown; Bill Campbell: The Voice of Philadelphia Sports ; and Standing Tall: The Kevin Everett Story , which was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show. He also contributed to a 1993 Inquirer book on the Phillies. A lifelong South Jersey resident, Carchidi lives in Wenonah with his wife, JoAnn, and their two children, Sara and Sammy.

Flyers goalie Petr Mrazek is beaten by Boston’s Patrice Bergeron in a game last season.

The Flyers tendered offers to seven restricted free agents Monday: goalies Alex Lyon and Anthony Stolarz, left winger Taylor Leier, defenseman Robert Hagg, and minor leaguers Danick Martel (left winger), Reece Willcox (defenseman) and Tyrell Goulbourne (left winger).

As expected, they did not make an offer to goalie Petr Mrazek, 26, who will become an unrestricted free agent. After being acquired from Detroit for a third-round pick in February, Mrazek struggled with the Flyers as he compiled a 6-6-3 record with a 3.22 goals-against average and .891 save percentage.

By giving a qualifying offer, a team is given the right of first refusal and gets draft-pick compensation if any of the players sign an offer sheet with another club.

According to capfriendly.com, these were the qualifying offers made by the Flyers: Lyon, $918,831; Stolarz, $761,250; Leier, $846,886; Hagg, $874,125; Martel, $715,000; Willcox, $715,000; and Goulbourne, $715,000.

>>READ MORE: At the NHL draft last weekend in Dallas, Hexy wasn’t sexy

As it stands, the Flyers have a crowded goalie situation.

Carter Hart is expected to get a majority of the starts with the AHL’s Phantoms. Brian Elliott, assuming he has recovered from core-muscle surgery, will be the Flyers’ No. 1 goalie.

They also have the injury-prone Michal Neuvirth, Lyon and Stolarz. If none of the goalies is traded, they have five for four spots with the Flyers and Phantoms. Stolarz missed most of last season after undergoing knee surgery, playing one game with the Phantoms and three with Reading in the ECHL.

Development camp

The Flyers announced that all eight of their draft selections from the weekend are expected to be at development camp, which opens Wednesday with the Trial on the Isle in Stone Harbor. On-ice sessions start Thursday in Voorhees and end Monday.

Sessions are free and open to the public.

Among the players at camp: Hart, centers Morgan Frost and German Rubtsov, left winger Isaac Ratcliffe, and defenseman Phil Myers.

Flyers leaving Trump course

The Flyers announced they will move their annual golf tournament, which is a fundraiser for the Ed Snider Youth Foundation, from a Trump golf course after this year.

The Flyers will hold their event Sept. 11 at the Trump National course in Pine Hill, N.J., honoring the final year of their multiyear contract.

In a statement, the Flyers lauded the services provided by Trump National but implied that “passions stirred by recent events” have caused them to look for a different course next year.

President Trump and his administration have recently been involved in a controversy for a no-tolerance approach to immigration at the country’s southern border, resulting in hundreds of children being separated from their parents.

Staff writer Katie McInerney contributed to this article.