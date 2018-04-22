Flyers-Penguins preview: Michal Neuvirth tries to keep Philly alive

Penguins (50-31-6) at Flyers (44-29-14)
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Wells Fargo Center
BROADCAST & STREAMING: NBC, NBCSports.com/live, 97.5 FM
KEY PLAYERS: Thanks to the Flyers’ stunning 4-2 win in Pittsburgh on Friday, there finally is some drama in this series, one that had blowouts in the first four games.
Pittsburgh, which has a three-games-to-two lead, can wrap up the series with a win. The Penguins have outscored the Flyers, 20-10, including a 17-1 margin in their victories.
The two-time defending Stanley Cup champs have won all four games in Philadelphia this season — and scored five goals in each of them. They have outscored the Flyers by a 20-4 margin at the Wells Fargo Center, and 10-1 in that arena in the playoffs.
Goalie Michal Neuvirth, who made 30 saves Friday, will be trying to help the Flyers stave off elimination for the second straight game.
“He finds a way to win games and make big saves at the right time,” defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said. “We believe in him.”
Two years ago in a playoff series against Washington, Neuvirith replaced a struggling Steve Mason and excelled in Games 4 to 6. Neuvirth had a 0.67 GAA and .981 save percentage in the last three games of that series.
The Flyers hope Ivan Provorov, the anchor of their defense, can play in the must-win game. Provorov was injured late in Friday’s game, but the Flyers have declined to give a medical update.
Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin, the Penguins’ top scorer in the regular season, suffered an apparent leg injury Friday and will be a game-time decision. Patric Hornqvist, a high-scoring right winger, is expected to return to the lineup after missing two games with an injury.
Penguins goalie Matt Murray (1.63 GAA, .933 save percentage) has been outstanding in the series. Following a playoff loss, Murray is 9-1 with 1.52 GAA and .939 save percentage
Center Sidney Crosby has five goals, nine points and a plus-9 rating in the Penguins’ three wins, and just one point and a minus-3 rating in their two defeats.
In the series, Sean Couturier leads the Flyers in goals (two) and points (four)
THINGS TO KNOW: The team that has scored first has won each game…..When facing a 3-2 series deficit, the Flyers are 8-11 in Game 6 appearances……Andrew MacDonald (plus-2) and Val Filppula (plus-1) are the Flyers’ only “plus” players in the series…The Penguins’ power play is 5 for 24 (20.8 percent), while the Flyers’ is just 2 for 18 (11.1 percent)…With a win, Pittsburgh would advance to the second round for the 11th time in the last 12 seasons.
HEAD TO HEAD: The Flyers went 0-2-2 against the Penguins in the regular season. Overall, the Flyers hold a 153-90-30-10 regular-season advantage in the all-time series.
COMING FLYERS GAMES:
Tuesday: Time TBA at Pittsburgh (if necessary)
