Flyers-Penguins preview: Trying to gain control in Battle of Pa.

Penguins (48-30-6) at Flyers (43-27-14)
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Wells Fargo Center
BROADCAST & STREAMING: NBC, NBCSports.com/live, 97.5 FM
SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: @BroadStBull and @samdonnellon on Twitter
KEY PLAYERS: The Flyers, who avenged a 7-0 Game 1 loss and scored a stunning 5-1 win in Game 2 on Friday, return to the Wells Fargo Center and suddenly have the home-ice advantage in the best-of-seven series.
That’s not necessarily a good thing, however.
Even though the Flyers got the last line change at home, Pittsburgh won both regular-season games at the Wells Fargo Center by a combined 10-3. The Penguins are 15-6-2 in their last 23 regular-season games at the Center.
The Penguins were 3 for 6 on their power play in their two wins in Philadelphia in the regular season, while the Flyers were 0 for 9.
The Flyers got goals from Shayne Gostisbehere, Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny, Nolan Patrick, and Andrew MacDonald (empty net) in Friday’s win, and Brian Elliott stopped 34 of 35 shots. The Flyers did a great job of keeping the Penguins on the perimeter, but they were also helped by four Pittsburgh shots that hit the post.
After going 0 for 4 on its power play and having zero shots with a man-advantage in the opener, the Flyers went 2 for 3 in Game 2. They also were 4 for 4 on the penalty kill.
The Flyers were fortunate on one of their penalty kills as Sidney Crosby missed a wide-open net late in the second period.
“If I find a way to put it in, it’s 2-1 and a different game,” said Crosby, who broke his stick over the crossbar in frustration after his failed attempt.
After two playoff games, Couturier (three points) and defenseman Ivan Provorov (two) are the Flyers’ top producers, and Elliott has a 4.04 GAA and .889 save percentage. Jake Guentzel (4 points), Crosby (3), and defenseman Brian Dumoulin (3) pace the Pens, and Murray has a 2.07 GAA and .907 save percentage.
THINGS TO KNOW: In Game 2, Matt Read led the Flyers in hits (5) and blocked shots (4)…The Flyers had fewer home points than any of the 16 playoff teams except Los Angeles (49), but they won their last five games at the Wells Fargo Center….Phil Kessel had 92 points in the regular season but has been kept off the scoresheet in the first two playoff games…..The Pens were just 17-20-4 on the road this season and allowed 3.37 goals per game, the league’s eighth-worst figure…..Murray is 8-1 after a playoff loss in the last two seasons….. The Flyers have a 36-38 record in playoff OT games. ….Fans attending the game are reminded that even though its Game 3 of the series, Sunday’s ticket is marked “Round 1 Home Game 1.”
HEAD TO HEAD: The Flyers went 0-2-2 against the Penguins in the regular season and allowed five goals in each game. Overall, the Flyers hold a 153-90-30-10 regular-season advantage in the all-time series.
COMING FLYERS GAMES:
Wednesday: 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center
Friday, April 20: time TBA at Pittsburgh (if necessary)
Sunday, April 22: time TBA at Wells Fargo Center (if necessary)
Tuesday, April 24: time TBA at Pittsburgh (if necessary)
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.