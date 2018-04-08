Flyers-Penguins (complicated) playoff schedule released

Flyers will meet hated Penguins in playoffs; can they contain Sidney Crosby?

Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin (71) loses control of the puck in front of Flyers goaltender Petr Mrazek with Ivan Provorov (9) defending during overtime of the March 25 game. The teams will open their playoff series Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

The NHL on Sunday finally released the Flyers-Penguins first-round playoff schedule. The teams will meet in the best-of-seven series starting Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

After that, it gets complicated because the schedule is affected by the Bruins’ regular-season game against Florida on Sunday night. Boston needs a win to clinch the Atlantic.

If that happens, the Flyers-Penguins’ schedule will look like this:

Wednesday: at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday: at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Monday, April 16: at Philadelphia: 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 18: at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

* Saturday, April 21: at Pittsburgh, time TBD

* Monday, April 23: at Philadelphia, time TBD

* Wednesday, April 25: at Pittsburgh, time TBD

* if necessary

But if Boston loses….

If, however, Boston loses on Sunday and Tampa Bay wins the Atlantic, the Flyers-Penguins series would look like this:

Wednesday: at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Friday: at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sunday: at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 18: at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

* Friday, April 20: at Pittsburgh, time TBD

* Sunday, April 22: at Philadelphia, time TBD

* Tuesday, April 24: at Pittsburgh, time TBD

* if necessary

