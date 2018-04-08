Flyers-Penguins (complicated) playoff schedule released

The NHL on Sunday finally released the Flyers-Penguins first-round playoff schedule. The teams will meet in the best-of-seven series starting Wednesday in Pittsburgh.
After that, it gets complicated because the schedule is affected by the Bruins’ regular-season game against Florida on Sunday night. Boston needs a win to clinch the Atlantic.
If that happens, the Flyers-Penguins’ schedule will look like this:
Wednesday: at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Saturday: at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Monday, April 16: at Philadelphia: 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 18: at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
* Saturday, April 21: at Pittsburgh, time TBD
* Monday, April 23: at Philadelphia, time TBD
* Wednesday, April 25: at Pittsburgh, time TBD
* if necessary
But if Boston loses….
If, however, Boston loses on Sunday and Tampa Bay wins the Atlantic, the Flyers-Penguins series would look like this:
Wednesday: at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Friday: at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Sunday: at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 18: at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
* Friday, April 20: at Pittsburgh, time TBD
* Sunday, April 22: at Philadelphia, time TBD
* Tuesday, April 24: at Pittsburgh, time TBD
* if necessary
