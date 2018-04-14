Flyers' Claude Giroux not disciplined for 'hit' in Game 2 vs. Penguins

Sam Carchidi became an Inquirer staff writer in 1984 and covered mostly South Jersey high school sports and the Phillies before taking the Flyers beat. Carchidi has written three books: the nationally acclaimed Miracle in the Making: The Adam Taliaferro Story, which he co-authored with Scott Brown; Bill Campbell: The Voice of Philadelphia Sports ; and Standing Tall: The Kevin Everett Story , which was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show. He also contributed to a 1993 Inquirer book on the Phillies. A lifelong South Jersey resident, Carchidi lives in Wenonah with his wife, JoAnn, and their two children, Sara and Sammy.

Captain Claude Giroux, shown taking a shot during Thursday’s practice, did not receive disciplinary action for his so-called hit on Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang during the Flyers’ 5-1 win Friday. The Flyers evened the series at one win apiece.

The NHL took no disciplinary action on Claude Giroux’s “hit” on Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang in the Flyers’ 5-1 win over the host Penguins in Game 2 on Friday.

With 13 minutes left in the second period, Giroux was bumped by Sidney Crosby, bounced off the Penguins captain, and his lower back or butt made contact with a crouching Letang, who went sprawling to the ice. Giroux then went over to Letang and appeared to make sure he wasn’t seriously injured.

No penalty was called on the play.

Letang appeared to get struck in the face, and he clutched his bleeding left hand as he skated off the ice. He returned in the third period and played 7:13 in that stanza.

Letang was the only Penguins player not at Saturday’s practice.

After Friday’s game, Crosby said he didn’t like Giroux’s so-called hit.

“He hit him high,” Crosby said. “I’m sure the league will look at it, but I thought it was a pretty high hit.”

The league did look at it, but said no hearing was forthcoming.

“I braced myself. It was just a reaction,” Giroux said. “I mean, I hate to see a guy go down like that. I’m glad he came back.”

The Flyers, rebounding from Wednesday’s embarrassing 7-0 loss in Game 1, evened the best-of-seven series at one win apiece.

“I said it coming in that nobody is really giving us a chance in this series,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said after Game 2. “I don’t know if anybody still will. I know this: We’ve gotten it down to a five game series. We introduced ourselves into the series tonight.”

Game 3 is Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center at 3 p.m. The Penguins whipped the Flyers, 5-1 and 5-2, in two regular-season games in Philadelphia.

