Flyers-Oilers preview: For first time, Connor McDavid vs. Nolan Patrick

Flyers-Oilers preview: For first time, Connor McDavid vs. Nolan Patrick Oct 21

Sean Couturier, Scott Laughton help shut down Connor McDavid in Flyers' win

Sean Couturier, Scott Laughton help shut down Connor McDavid in Flyers' win Oct 21

Sam Carchidi became an Inquirer staff writer in 1984 and covered mostly South Jersey high school sports and the Phillies before taking the Flyers beat. Carchidi has written three books: the nationally acclaimed Miracle in the Making: The Adam Taliaferro Story, which he co-authored with Scott Brown; Bill Campbell: The Voice of Philadelphia Sports ; and Standing Tall: The Kevin Everett Story , which was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show. He also contributed to a 1993 Inquirer book on the Phillies. A lifelong South Jersey resident, Carchidi lives in Wenonah with his wife, JoAnn, and their two children, Sara and Sammy.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Flyers at a glance:

TEAMS: Oilers (2-4) vs. Flyers (4-3).

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday.

WHERE: Wells Fargo Center.

BROADCASTS: TV–NBCSP.

RADIO: 97.5 FM.

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: Twitter —@BroadStBull; @samdonnellon.

KEY PLAYERS: Keep an eye on Flyers center Sean Couturier trying to contain Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid, who had a goal and two assists in each of the two games vs. Philadelphia last season. Brian Elliott will get the start for the Flyers. This is the first time Flyers rookie Nolan Patrick, 19, will face the 20-year-old McDavid in his young NHL career.

Shayne Gostisbehere and Jake Voracek each have 10 points to lead the Flyers, while McDavid has nine points to pace Edmonton. The Oilers are averaging just 2.17 goals per game, while the Flyers, despite being shut out twice, are averaging 3.71 goals per contest.

INJURY REPORT: Edmonton is hoping Leon Draisaitl can return after missing three games with a concussion. Wayne Simmonds, Jordan Weal, and Taylor Leier will be game-time decisions for the Flyers.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the first meeting between the teams this season; they will also meet Dec. 6 in Edmonton. The teams split their two meetings last season, with the Flyers winning at home, 6-5, on a late goal by Michael Raffl, and losing in Edmonton, 6-3.

In the all-time series, the Flyers have a 33-31-8-1 record against the Oilers.

FLYERS’ UPCOMING GAMES:

Tuesday: 7 p.m. vs. Anaheim at Wells Fargo Center.

Thursday: 7 p.m. at Ottawa.

Saturday: 7 p.m. at Toronto.

Published:

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.