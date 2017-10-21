Flyers-Oilers preview: For first time, Connor McDavid vs. Nolan Patrick

Edmonton Oilers vs. Flyers at a glance:
TEAMS: Oilers (2-4) vs. Flyers (4-3).
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Wells Fargo Center.
BROADCASTS: TV–NBCSP.
RADIO: 97.5 FM.
SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: Twitter —@BroadStBull; @samdonnellon.
KEY PLAYERS: Keep an eye on Flyers center Sean Couturier trying to contain Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid, who had a goal and two assists in each of the two games vs. Philadelphia last season. Brian Elliott will get the start for the Flyers. This is the first time Flyers rookie Nolan Patrick, 19, will face the 20-year-old McDavid in his young NHL career.
Shayne Gostisbehere and Jake Voracek each have 10 points to lead the Flyers, while McDavid has nine points to pace Edmonton. The Oilers are averaging just 2.17 goals per game, while the Flyers, despite being shut out twice, are averaging 3.71 goals per contest.
INJURY REPORT: Edmonton is hoping Leon Draisaitl can return after missing three games with a concussion. Wayne Simmonds, Jordan Weal, and Taylor Leier will be game-time decisions for the Flyers.
HEAD TO HEAD: This is the first meeting between the teams this season; they will also meet Dec. 6 in Edmonton. The teams split their two meetings last season, with the Flyers winning at home, 6-5, on a late goal by Michael Raffl, and losing in Edmonton, 6-3.
In the all-time series, the Flyers have a 33-31-8-1 record against the Oilers.
FLYERS’ UPCOMING GAMES:
Tuesday: 7 p.m. vs. Anaheim at Wells Fargo Center.
Thursday: 7 p.m. at Ottawa.
Saturday: 7 p.m. at Toronto.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.