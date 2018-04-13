Flyers coach Dave Hakstol stands by his goalie, Brian Elliott

Sam Carchidi became an Inquirer staff writer in 1984 and covered mostly South Jersey high school sports and the Phillies before taking the Flyers beat. Carchidi has written three books: the nationally acclaimed Miracle in the Making: The Adam Taliaferro Story, which he co-authored with Scott Brown; Bill Campbell: The Voice of Philadelphia Sports ; and Standing Tall: The Kevin Everett Story , which was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show. He also contributed to a 1993 Inquirer book on the Phillies. A lifelong South Jersey resident, Carchidi lives in Wenonah with his wife, JoAnn, and their two children, Sara and Sammy.

PITTSBURGH — Flyers coach Dave Hakstol stood by his goalie Friday night.

Hakstol gave Brian Elliott the start in the Game 2 in Pittsburgh, even though the veteran goalie has struggled mightily against the Penguins this season – and had not looked sharp in two of the three games he played since returning to the lineup. He missed nearly two months because of core-muscle surgery.

In three games against the Penguins this season, including one in the playoffs, Elliott took a 6.42 goals-against average and .835 save percentage into the night. Playing behind a defense that gave him little support in Wednesday’s 7-0 loss in Game 1, he allowed five goals and was replaced midway through the second period.

“I’ll tell you what, ‘Moose’ is a battler,” Hakstol said, referring to Elliott by his nickname in a pregame news conference. “A great pro. He’s answered the bell for our team time and time again. Coming off of an injury, he now has three games under his belt and there’s no question he’s working to rebuild his game to his top level. There’s no guarantees that come with that, but I’m not worried about guarantees. I’m confident in Brian because I know who he is as a person and who he is as an athlete.”

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said the Flyers believe in the 33-year-old goaltender.

“He’s our goalie. I mean, he had a great start to the year and unfortunately had an injury,” Gostisbehere said before the game. “Obviously, we’re going to be there for him. He’s probably not happy. I don’t think any of us are by our last game performance. I think Moose is the backbone of our team and he’s going to prove it tonight.”

Breakaways

The Flyers made no lineup changes from the opener…Captain Claude Giroux on Game 1: “I’ve been thinking about it the last few days. I was just terrible and really didn’t play my game.”…Phantoms forward Phil Varone was named the AHL’s MVP. Heading into Friday’s action, Varone, 27, was tied for the league lead with 70 points (23 goals, 47 assists)…The Flyers enter the night 4-1-1 in games following a shutout loss….The Flyers became the 13th team in NHL history to lose Game 1 of a playoff series by seven goals or more. In those instances, only one team – Boston in its 1953 series against Detroit – won a series after losing the opener. The Bruins won in six games.

