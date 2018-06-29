Flyers enter NHL free agency with the cap space, here are the players they might be considering | Sam Carchidi

The Flyers wanted to sign John Tavares, but he didn't want to come to Philadelphia

Winnipeg Jets center Paul Stastny celebrates after teammate Tyler Myers scored a goal against Nashville in Game 7 of an NHL second-round playoff series. Stastny is the second-best free-agent center available after John Tavares.

For the first time since he became the Flyers’ general manager four years ago, Ron Hextall has money to spend in the free-agent market.

But just because he has cap room doesn’t mean he will fill his shopping cart with, say, John Tavares, a franchise center who is the No. 1 unrestricted free agent available.

Tavares would make the Flyers a monster down the middle, but they aren’t one of the teams he is considering — much to Hextall’s dismay.

So Hextall will probably pursue a “B”-level player when the free-agency period opens Sunday at noon. The Flyers will have about $20 million in cap space after they re-sign restricted free agents Robert Hagg and Taylor Leier.

Hextall can use a center, a defenseman, and a winger. That doesn’t mean he will sign free agents to fill all three needs because he is also exploring the trade market, which reportedly includes winger Jeff Skinner, center Ryan O’Reilly, and defenseman Colton Parayko.

As for centers, Paul Stastny would be a pretty good consolation prize in the free-agent market.

It should be noted, however, that Winnipeg general manger Kevin Cheveldayoff is trying feverishly to get enough cap space to re-sign Stastny.

Here are the free agents who may draw Hextall’s interest, listed alphabetically:

Tyler Bozak, center: The 32-year-old Bozak usually produces around 45 points and is good in the faceoff circle. He has more speed than Val Filppula — the third-line center he could replace — but isn’t exactly a burner.

Ian Cole, defenseman: An old-school player out of the Ed Van Impe mold, Cole would help the Flyers’ awful penalty kill and provide some much-needed physicality on the back end.

Calvin de Haan, defenseman: He’s not flashy but is a reliable second-pairing type who blocks lots of shots. Red flag: He had shoulder surgery in January and missed the rest of the Islanders’ season. The 27-year-old de Haan had a plus-11 rating in 33 games before being sidelined.

Anthony Duclair, left wing: Chicago declined to give him a qualifying offer, making the creative and speedy Duclair (11 goals last season) an unrestricted free agent. Duclair, 22, who will be with his fourth team, may be worth a gamble. He had 20 goals and 44 points during his rookie season with the Coyotes in 2015-16 and is still young enough to blossom.

Michael Grabner, right wing: The speedy Grabner, who turns 31 in October, would greatly upgrade the Flyers at wing and the penalty kill. He has scored 27 goals in each of the last two seasons.

Mike Green defenseman: He’s a big name and supplies lots of offense from the back end, but he has defensive flaws. From here, Green doesn’t really fit on a team that already gets lots of offense from its blue-liners. He is coming off neck surgery in April.

John Moore, defenseman: He wouldn’t be a sexy signing, but Moore, 27, is a steady defender who can eat up minutes. A former No. 1 draft pick, he had seven goals and a plus-3 rating for the Devils last season.

Riley Nash, center: A tenacious checker, he offers a low-cost option. Nash, 29, a first-round selection by Edmonton in 2007, had a breakout season (15 goals, 26 assists) for Boston. He can also be used on the penalty kill.

James Neal, left wing: The Flyers could use a sniper like Neal, who has scored at least 20 goals in 10 straight seasons. The Flyers would probably have to outbid Vegas, which wants the 30-year-old winger back in the fold.

David Perron, left wing: The Flyers need scoring at left wing, and the 30-year-old Perron would fit the bill. He is coming off a 16-goal, 50-assist season with the Golden Knights.

Paul Stastny, center: He would be the Flyers’ second- or third-line center and would give them scoring, solid penalty killing, and veteran leadership. The Jets want him back but may have to deal some players to make cap room. Maybe 6-foot-8, 229-pound defenseman Tyler Myers, 28, who shoots righthanded, will draw interest from Hextall in a deal if he can’t sign Stastny?

James van Riemsdyk. left wing: In 2012, then-general manager Paul Holmgren sent van Riemsdyk to Toronto for Luke Schenn in what turned out to be one of the worst trades in Flyers history. He scored 36 goals last season and would give the Flyers a much-needed, big-bodied left winger.