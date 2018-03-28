Flyers activate Michal Neuvirth; Alex Lyon sent to Phantoms

DENVER — The Flyers hope veteran goaltender Michal Neuvirth will help their playoff push.
As expected, Neuvirth was activated and will start Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver.
Alex Lyon was sent to the AHL’s Phantoms. The 25-year-old rookie did a solid job with the Flyers, compiling a 4-2-1 record, a 2.75 goals-against average, and a .905 save percentage.
In fact, he outperformed veteran Petr Mrazek during his stint with the Flyers.
On Tuesday, general manger Ron Hextall said Lyon would probably stay with the Flyers when Neuvirth was activated, but he changed his mind.
Neuvirth has not played since Feb. 18 because of a lower-body injury. He had a 2.61 GAA and a .915 save percentage before being sidelined.
The Flyers, who have five regular-season games left, and Avalanche are both fighting for playoff berths in their respective conferences. Neuvirth dropped a 5-4 shootout decision to the visiting Avs on Nov. 4.
The Flyers have points in six straight games (3-0-3) and are finishing a three-game road trip.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.