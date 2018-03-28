Flyers activate Michal Neuvirth; Alex Lyon sent to Phantoms

Sam Carchidi became an Inquirer staff writer in 1984 and covered mostly South Jersey high school sports and the Phillies before taking the Flyers beat. Carchidi has written three books: the nationally acclaimed Miracle in the Making: The Adam Taliaferro Story, which he co-authored with Scott Brown; Bill Campbell: The Voice of Philadelphia Sports ; and Standing Tall: The Kevin Everett Story , which was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show. He also contributed to a 1993 Inquirer book on the Phillies. A lifelong South Jersey resident, Carchidi lives in Wenonah with his wife, JoAnn, and their two children, Sara and Sammy.

Flyers goaltender Michal Neuvirth will return to action Wednesday for the first time since Feb. 18.

DENVER — The Flyers hope veteran goaltender Michal Neuvirth will help their playoff push.

As expected, Neuvirth was activated and will start Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver.

Alex Lyon was sent to the AHL’s Phantoms. The 25-year-old rookie did a solid job with the Flyers, compiling a 4-2-1 record, a 2.75 goals-against average, and a .905 save percentage.

In fact, he outperformed veteran Petr Mrazek during his stint with the Flyers.

On Tuesday, general manger Ron Hextall said Lyon would probably stay with the Flyers when Neuvirth was activated, but he changed his mind.

Neuvirth has not played since Feb. 18 because of a lower-body injury. He had a 2.61 GAA and a .915 save percentage before being sidelined.

The Flyers, who have five regular-season games left, and Avalanche are both fighting for playoff berths in their respective conferences. Neuvirth dropped a 5-4 shootout decision to the visiting Avs on Nov. 4.

The Flyers have points in six straight games (3-0-3) and are finishing a three-game road trip.

