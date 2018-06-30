James van Riemsdyk, Flyers will reportedly reunite as NHL free agency opens

It appears left winger James van Riemsdyk is returning to the Flyers.
The 29-year-old van Riemsdyk scored a career-high 36 goals for Toronto last season and he can become an unrestricted free agent at noon Sunday.
TSN reported that van Riemsdyk would sign with the Flyers on Sunday.
Van Riemsdyk did not respond to a text message, but the deal is reportedly for five years and will have an annual $7 million cap hit.
The Flyer sent the left winger to Toronto for Luke Schenn in 2012, and it became one of the worst trades in franchise history.
Van Riemsdyk, who was selected by the Flyers with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 draft, became one of the league’s most dependable left wingers in his six years with the Maple Leafs, while Schenn was a bust.
The Middletown, N.J., native will probably be the Flyers’ second-line left winger on a unit centered by Nolan Patrick. Claude Giroux is their No. 1 left winger.
This would be Ron Hextall’s biggest signing since he became the Flyers’ general manager four years ago, and he also hopes to sign a third-line center. Tyler Bozak, Riley Nash, and Paul Stastny are among the free-agent centers who could be available,
Here is how the Flyers’ lines could look with the 6-foot-3, 217-pound van Riemsdyk in the lineup:
- Sean Couturier centering Giroux and Travis Konecny.
- Patrick centering van Riemsdyk and Jake Voracek.
- A free-agent signee centering Oskar Lindblom and Wayne Simmonds.
- Scott Laughton centering Michael Raffl/Jordan Weal and Jori Lehtera/Dale Weise/Taylor Leier.