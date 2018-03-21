Red Wings 5, Flyers 4: Philly again plays down to its competition

Red Wings 5, Flyers 4: Philly again plays down to its competition Mar 20

Flyers must end poor starts if they hope to make the playoffs

Flyers must end poor starts if they hope to make the playoffs Mar 21

Goalie Michal Neuvirth hopes to play on Flyers' next road trip

Goalie Michal Neuvirth hopes to play on Flyers' next road trip Mar 21

Sam Carchidi became an Inquirer staff writer in 1984 and covered mostly South Jersey high school sports and the Phillies before taking the Flyers beat. Carchidi has written three books: the nationally acclaimed Miracle in the Making: The Adam Taliaferro Story, which he co-authored with Scott Brown; Bill Campbell: The Voice of Philadelphia Sports ; and Standing Tall: The Kevin Everett Story , which was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show. He also contributed to a 1993 Inquirer book on the Phillies. A lifelong South Jersey resident, Carchidi lives in Wenonah with his wife, JoAnn, and their two children, Sara and Sammy.

Goaltender Michal Neuvirth hopes to return to action during the Flyers’ upcoming road trip.

Goalie Michal Neuvirth, who hasn’t played since Feb.18 because of a lower-body injury, hopes to return to action on the Flyers’ next road trip, which starts Sunday in Pittsburgh.

That’s the plan, Neuvirth said after making several acrobatic saves during an optional practice Wednesday in Voorhees.

After playing in Pittsburgh, the Flyers have games in Dallas and Denver.

“That’s kind of the games that I want to be ready for,” Neuvirth said. “I’m day to day, but it’s been going good.”

Neuvirth looked sharp Wednesday, and his teammates tapped the ice with their sticks to show their appreciation after he made a diving save to deny Dale Weise during two-on-nothing drills.

“It was my best day, definitely,” said Neuvirth, who has been on the ice four straight days. “I’m getting my timing and my conditioning back. I’m improving every day and I’m really excited to get back into the lineup. But at the same time, when I get back, I want to be 100 percent.”

Neuvirth, who turns 30 on Friday, has been doing lots of off-ice workouts, including time spent on the exercise bike. “But when you step on the ice, it’s totally different,” he said. “Timing and conditioning are the main things right now.”

The Flyers could use Neuvirth (2.61 goals-against average, .915 save percentage ) because Petr Mrazek (3.27, .885) has struggled in most of his 12 appearances with his new team. Rookie Alex Lyon (2.42, .914) has been the Flyers’ most consistent goalie lately.

The Flyers are also hopeful of getting injured veteran Brian Elliott (2.72, .908) back in the lineup, perhaps for the final week of the regular season.

Prospect dealt

The Flyers traded prospect Cooper Marody, a center playing in his third season at the University of Michigan, to Edmonton for a third-round selection in the 2019 draft. The draft pick was originally traded to Edmonton by New Jersey in the deal that sent former Flyers farmhand Patrick Maroon to the Devils.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Marody was selected by the Flyers in the sixth round (158th overall) of the 2015 draft. He has 46 points, including 14 goals, in 37 games with Michigan this season.

Marody, 21, ranked below several of the Flyers’ forward prospects, has not signed an entry-level contract and could become a free agent in August, 2019, but Edmonton is expected to sign him. He is tied for third among NCAA players with 32 assists.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.