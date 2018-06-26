Flyers' top prospects will be on display at development camp beginning Thursday

Flyers' top prospects will be on display at development camp beginning Thursday Jun 26

Morgan Frost, one of the Flyers’ best prospects, will be one of 33 at the Flyers’ development camp this week.

The Flyers will have 33 players, including the eight draft picks selected last weekend in Dallas, at their development camp in Voorhees.

The on-ice portion of the five-day camp begins Thursday at the Skate Zone in Voorhees and runs until Monday. The camp is free for fans to attend.

Left winger Joel Farabee and center Jay O’Brien, forwards drafted in the first round Friday, will be among the participants.

“Those guys and others will be coming to development camp for the first time, so for me and the rest of the organization, it’s the first real hands-on look,” coach Dave Hakstol said.

Goalies Carter Hart and Felix Sandstrom; forwards Morgan Frost, Wade Allison, German Rubtsov, Isaac Ratcliffe and Pascal Laberge; and defenseman Phil Myers are among the top prospects who will be at camp.

Hakstol said he is looking forward “to see the progress the guys have made from one year ago. … You can see it in them personally, you can see it on the ice, and that’s how you start projecting where the players are at.”

Camp gets underway following Wednesday’s Trial on the Isle in Stone Harbor, N.J. This year’s event features a hockey clinic for kids at Stone Harbor Elementary School at 12:30 p.m., a prospect autograph session at the school at 1:15 p.m. and a beach volleyball tournament against the U.S. Coast Guard at the 95th St. Beach at 3:30 p.m.

The on-ice portion of the Voorhees camp will have the following ice times on Thursday afternoon: 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. for skaters, and 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. and 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for goalies.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will operate with mostly the same schedule, with different groups of skaters taking the ice for morning practice sessions that start at 9:15 and 10:45 a.m., and afternoon sessions that start at 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. Ice slots for goaltenders are scheduled at 8 and 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 and 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The on-ice portion of the camp will conclude with a three-on-three tournament at 1 p.m. Monday.

Bernie Parent, Johnny Gaudreau hosting events

Flyers legend Bernie Parent and Calgary Flames star Johnny Gaudreau, a South Jersey native, will be hold fishing and golf tournaments, respectively, next month.

Parent, a hall of fame goaltender, will host the inaugural Snider Hockey In-Shore Fishing Challenge at the Canyon Club in Cape May on Friday, July 20.

He is calling it a BYOB event – bring your own boat. A minimum $1,000 donation to Snider Hockey enables a fishing team to have unlimited participants. All entrants can attend the captain’s breakfast and post-event, poolside chicken barbecue.

To reserve a boat or sponsor the competition, call Katy Bowers at 215-952-4157 or email her at kbowers@sniderhockey.org.

Gaudreau’s golf tournament will benefit the Gloucester Catholic scholarship fund. Gaudreau attended Gloucester Catholic.

The tourney will be held Friday, July 27 at the Blue Heron Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor City. Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is one of the celebrities participating.

An on-line auction of memorabilia items – and chance to play golf with one of the many celebrities – may be found here. For golf info, go here.

Development camp roster

FORWARDS

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt.

80 Wade Allison RW 6-2 205

82 Connor Bunnaman C 6-1 207

60 Joel Farabee LW 6-0 164

68 Morgan Frost C/LW 5-11 172

58 Gavin Hain LW 5-11 194

75 Pascal Laberge RW/C 6-1 174

85 Tanner Laczynski C 6-1 190

70 Olle Lycksell C 5-10 163

62 Jay O’Brien C 5-11 176

76 Isaac Ratcliffe LW 6-5 205

63 German Rubtsov C 6-0 187

78 Matthew Strome LW 6-3 201

64 Maksim Sushko RW 6-0 179

81 Carsen Twarynski LW 6-2 201

46 Mikhail Vorobyev C 6-2 207

57 Marcus Westfalt C 6-3 203

DEFENSEMEN

83 David Bernhardt 6-3 191

71 Noah Cates 6-1 179

77 James De Haas 6-4 209

72 David Drake 6-4 181

59 Mark Friedman 5-10 191

74 Adam Ginning 6-3 196

84 Linus Hogberg 6-0 176

73 Wyatt Kalynuk 6-1 174

61 Phil Myers 6-5 209

90 Jack St. Ivany 6-3 198

86 Wyatte Wylie 6-1 192

GOALTENDERS

66 Samuel Ersson 6-2 180

65 Ivan Fedotov 6-7 205

79 Carter Hart 6-1 177

49 Felix Sandstrom 6-2 192

69 Matej Tomek 6-3 180

67 Kirill Ustimenko 6-3 179