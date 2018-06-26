sports

Flyers' top prospects will be on display at development camp beginning Thursday

Morgan Frost, one of the Flyers’ best prospects, will be one of 33 at the Flyers’ development camp this week.
by , STAFF WRITER @BroadStBull | scarchidi@phillynews.com
Sam Carchidi

STAFF WRITER

Sam Carchidi became an Inquirer staff writer in 1984 and covered mostly South Jersey high school sports and the Phillies before taking the Flyers beat.

Carchidi has written three books: the nationally acclaimed Miracle in the Making: The Adam Taliaferro Story, which he co-authored with Scott Brown; Bill Campbell: The Voice of Philadelphia Sports; and Standing Tall: The Kevin Everett Story, which was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show. He also contributed to a 1993 Inquirer book on the Phillies.

A lifelong South Jersey resident, Carchidi lives in Wenonah with his wife, JoAnn, and their two children, Sara and Sammy.

The Flyers will have 33 players, including the eight draft picks selected last weekend in Dallas, at their development camp in Voorhees.

The on-ice portion of the five-day camp begins Thursday at the Skate Zone in Voorhees and runs until Monday. The camp is free for fans to attend.

Left winger Joel Farabee and center Jay O’Brien, forwards drafted in the first round Friday, will be among the participants.

“Those guys and others will be coming to development camp for the first time, so for me and the rest of the organization, it’s the first real hands-on look,” coach Dave Hakstol said.

Goalies Carter Hart and Felix Sandstrom; forwards Morgan Frost, Wade Allison, German Rubtsov, Isaac Ratcliffe and Pascal Laberge; and defenseman Phil Myers are among the top prospects who will be at camp.

Hakstol said he is looking forward “to see the progress the guys have made from one year ago. … You can see it in them personally, you can see it on the ice, and that’s how you start projecting where the players are at.”

Camp gets underway following Wednesday’s Trial on the Isle in Stone Harbor, N.J. This year’s event features a hockey clinic for kids at Stone Harbor Elementary School at 12:30 p.m., a prospect autograph session at the school at 1:15 p.m. and a beach volleyball tournament against the U.S. Coast Guard at the 95th St. Beach at 3:30 p.m.

The on-ice portion of the Voorhees camp will have the following ice times on Thursday afternoon: 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. for skaters, and 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. and 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for goalies.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will operate with mostly the same schedule, with different groups of skaters taking the ice for morning practice sessions that start at 9:15 and 10:45 a.m., and afternoon sessions that start at 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. Ice slots for goaltenders are scheduled at 8 and 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 and 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The on-ice portion of the camp will conclude with a three-on-three tournament at 1 p.m. Monday.

Bernie Parent, Johnny Gaudreau hosting events

Flyers legend Bernie Parent and Calgary Flames star Johnny Gaudreau, a South Jersey native, will be hold fishing and golf tournaments, respectively, next month.

Parent, a hall of fame goaltender, will host the inaugural Snider Hockey In-Shore Fishing Challenge at the Canyon Club in Cape May on Friday, July 20.

He is calling it a BYOB event – bring your own boat. A minimum $1,000 donation to Snider Hockey enables a fishing team to have unlimited participants. All entrants can attend the captain’s breakfast and post-event, poolside chicken barbecue.

To reserve a boat or sponsor the competition, call Katy Bowers at 215-952-4157 or email her at kbowers@sniderhockey.org.

Gaudreau’s golf tournament will benefit the Gloucester Catholic scholarship fund. Gaudreau attended Gloucester Catholic.

The tourney will be held Friday, July 27 at the Blue Heron Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor City. Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is one of the celebrities participating.

An on-line auction of memorabilia items – and chance to play golf with one of the many celebrities – may be found here. For golf info, go here.

Development camp roster

FORWARDS

No.   Player                   Pos.      Ht.   Wt.

80    Wade Allison           RW      6-2  205

82   Connor Bunnaman   C         6-1  207

60   Joel Farabee             LW      6-0 164

68   Morgan Frost            C/LW   5-11 172

58   Gavin Hain                 LW     5-11 194

75  Pascal Laberge          RW/C   6-1  174

85  Tanner Laczynski        C         6-1  190

70  Olle Lycksell                C        5-10 163

62  Jay O’Brien                  C        5-11 176

76  Isaac Ratcliffe            LW  6-5   205

63  German Rubtsov        C     6-0   187

78  Matthew Strome         LW  6-3   201

64  Maksim  Sushko         RW  6-0  179

81 Carsen Twarynski        LW  6-2  201

46 Mikhail Vorobyev          C     6-2  207

57  Marcus Westfalt           C    6-3  203

DEFENSEMEN

83  David Bernhardt                  6-3  191

71  Noah Cates                         6-1  179

77  James De Haas                   6-4  209

72  David Drake                         6-4  181

59  Mark Friedman                    5-10  191

74  Adam Ginning                      6-3  196

84  Linus Hogberg                      6-0  176

73  Wyatt Kalynuk                       6-1  174

61 Phil Myers                              6-5  209

90  Jack St. Ivany                        6-3  198

86  Wyatte Wylie                          6-1  192

GOALTENDERS

66 Samuel Ersson                        6-2  180

65  Ivan Fedotov                           6-7  205

79  Carter Hart                              6-1  177

49  Felix Sandstrom                   6-2  192

69  Matej Tomek                         6-3  180

67  Kirill Ustimenko                     6-3  179

