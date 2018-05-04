Flyers sign winger David Kase to entry-level deal

The Flyers signed David Kase to an entry-level deal Friday, and the right winger is expected to play for the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms next season.
Selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, the feisty 5-foot-11, 164-pounder had nine goals and 23 points in 44 regular-season games in the Swedish Hockey League. He also had a goal and two assists over five playoff games.
Kase, 21, has competed in three World Junior Championships for the Czech Republic.
“He plays and competes,” Flyers general manager Ron Hextall said earlier in Kase’s career. “He’s just a dog out there, (meaning) he hounds the puck.”
Kase’s brother, Ondrej, scored 20 goals in 66 games for Anaheim this season. Ondrej was a seventh-round selection by the Ducks in 2014.
The Flyers also announced that two of their players — left winger Michael Raffl (Austria) and defenseman Radko Gudas (Czech Republic) — will compete in the IIHF World Championships in Denmark.