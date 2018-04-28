Blues lose draft lottery, so Flyers have two first-round picks

The St. Louis Blues did not win the draft lottery Saturday night, which means the Flyers will have two selections during the first round June 22 in Dallas.
If the Blues had won the lottery and advanced to the No. 1, 2 or 3 spot, they would have kept the pick and the Flyers would have had their first-round selection in 2019 as part of last year’s Brayden Schenn trade.
In this year’s draft, the Flyers will get the Blues’ first pick — 14th overall — and they will also have their own selection (19th overall).
The Flyers also received Jori Lehtera and the Blues’ first-round pick last year in the Schenn trade. That pick turned out to be center Morgan Frost (27th overall), now regarded as one of the franchise’s top prospects.
The Flyers have had two first-round selections three times since 2003. They took Jeff Catrer (11th overall) and Mike Richards (24th) in 2003; Ivan Provorov (seventh) and Travis Konecny (24th) in 2015; and Nolan Patrick (second) and Frost last year.
Scouts rate defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, 18, a Swedish Hockey League standouts, as the consensus No. 1 overall pick this year.