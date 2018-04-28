Blues lose draft lottery, so Flyers have two first-round picks

Ron Hextall has the cap space, now he needs offseason moves to deliver Flyers to Stanley Cup contention | Sam Carchidi

Ron Hextall has the cap space, now he needs offseason moves to deliver Flyers to Stanley Cup contention | Sam Carchidi Apr 27

Sam Carchidi became an Inquirer staff writer in 1984 and covered mostly South Jersey high school sports and the Phillies before taking the Flyers beat. Carchidi has written three books: the nationally acclaimed Miracle in the Making: The Adam Taliaferro Story, which he co-authored with Scott Brown; Bill Campbell: The Voice of Philadelphia Sports ; and Standing Tall: The Kevin Everett Story , which was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show. He also contributed to a 1993 Inquirer book on the Phillies. A lifelong South Jersey resident, Carchidi lives in Wenonah with his wife, JoAnn, and their two children, Sara and Sammy.

Flyers general manager Ron Hextall will be happy to know they get the No. 14 overall pick in the NHL draft in addition to their own at No. 19.

The St. Louis Blues did not win the draft lottery Saturday night, which means the Flyers will have two selections during the first round June 22 in Dallas.

If the Blues had won the lottery and advanced to the No. 1, 2 or 3 spot, they would have kept the pick and the Flyers would have had their first-round selection in 2019 as part of last year’s Brayden Schenn trade.

In this year’s draft, the Flyers will get the Blues’ first pick — 14th overall — and they will also have their own selection (19th overall).

The Flyers also received Jori Lehtera and the Blues’ first-round pick last year in the Schenn trade. That pick turned out to be center Morgan Frost (27th overall), now regarded as one of the franchise’s top prospects.

The Flyers have had two first-round selections three times since 2003. They took Jeff Catrer (11th overall) and Mike Richards (24th) in 2003; Ivan Provorov (seventh) and Travis Konecny (24th) in 2015; and Nolan Patrick (second) and Frost last year.

Scouts rate defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, 18, a Swedish Hockey League standouts, as the consensus No. 1 overall pick this year.