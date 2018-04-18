Claude Giroux's struggles in NHL playoffs continue in Flyers' loss to Penguins

Ed Barkowitz has played in a variety of fantasy sports leagues, but draws the line at fantasy NASCAR. He is a lifelong South Philadelphian, reared about a mile from the sports complex. He attended St. Joseph's Prep high school, and Villanova and Widener universities. Among his most prized possessions is the scorebook he used during the 1980 World Series when he was 10 years old.

Claude Giroux and the Flyers were outscored by the Penguins 9-1 in the first five periods in the two games at the Wells Fargo Center this series.

Two weeks ago, Flyers fans were ringing the Wells Fargo Center with chants of “M-V-P” for captain Claude Giroux, who almost single-handedly helped the Flyers get to these playoffs.

Less than two weeks later, those chants derisively turned to “E-A-G-L-E-S,” as the Flyers climbed into a 3-1 series hole with another lopsided loss to the Penguins. This time, Pittsburgh won, 5-0, on Wednesday.

Giroux hasn’t been the only problem. The Flyers have been outscored 17-1 in their three losses. Goaltender Brian Elliott was yanked for the second time. Scott Laughton had miscues that led to the Pens’ first two goals. Wayne Simmonds’ game has so deteriorated that he must be hurt.

And, newly minted Selke Award finalist Sean Couturier did not play after sustaining a freak injury during Tuesday’s practice.

Except for Game 2, which the Flyers won, 5-1, and the first period of Game 3, the Flyers have been thoroughly outplayed in all three zones. There are plenty of numbers that would reinforce that, but the most troubling is 225.

Giroux has gone 11 consecutive postseason games without a goal. His ice time in that span is 225 minutes, 46 seconds. And the goal he scored before that stretch was an empty-netter in Game 6 in 2014. The Flyers lost that series to the Rangers in seven games.

The raucous April 7 afternoon when Giroux notched a hat trick in that must-win game at the end of this regular season is a distant memory.

Giroux was a minus-3 on the night and is minus-7 in the series. Midway through Game 3, he and Jake Voracek were beaten to a puck behind their own net by Sidney Crosby, who neatly tucked it past backup goalie Michal Neuvirth to give the Penguins a 4-0 lead. Crosby was the game’s first star.

The Penguins have won the last two championships and sure look ready to sip from the Stanley Cup again.

The road generally was filled with potholes this season for the Penguins, who were the only team in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a losing record away from home — except when they visit the Wells Fargo Center.

They’ve won their two regular-season games and two playoff games in South Philly by a combined score of 20-4, racking up five goals each time.

Giroux’s frustration has been noticeable. He snapped down his stick after getting thrown out of a face-off in the second period. When a shot attempt from about 10 feet away was calmly scooped up by Pens goalie Matt Murray in the third period, the Flyers’ captain banged his stick against the glass.

Entering these playoffs, home teams that lost Game 4 to go down 3-1 have lost 87 percent of series, according to Hockey-Reference. How many of those victorious 13 percent were so thoroughly outplayed?

