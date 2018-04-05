Flyers control their playoff destiny, but have little margin for error

Brian Elliott to start for Flyers; Travis Konecny dropped to third line

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott, shown passing the puck against the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 6, will play for the first time in almost two months on Thursday.

When the Flyers host Carolina on Thursday night, veteran goalie Brian Elliott will be in the lineup for the first time since Feb. 10.

Elliott underwent core-muscle surgery, and the Flyers went an admirable 13-7-5 in his absence, using Petr Mrazek, Michal Neuvirth, and Alex Lyon over that span. The Flyers enter Thursday with a magic number of three points to clinch a playoff spot. They have two games left in the regular season.

Elliott’s numbers weren’t overwhelming — a 21-11-7 record, a 2.72 goals-against average, and a .908 save percentage — before he was injured, but he brought stability and composure to the position and seemed to always be in control.

“It’s huge for us to get him back,” defenseman Radko Gudas said after Thursday’s morning skate at the Wells Fargo Center. “He was a big part of our team’s winning times, and it’s always good to get a guy back who was with us from the start. The guys are excited to get him back for the last two games of the season and looking for him to feel pretty good and get ready for the playoffs.”

After praising the play of the three other goalies, defenseman Andrew MacDonald said, “Brian’s been our go-to guy, and it’s great to have Moose back.”

Lineup changes

In a surprise, speedy Travis Konecny – who has thrived at right wing on the top line, scoring 20 goals in his 41 games with that unit – will drop down to left wing on the third line.

Michael Raffl, a hard-nosed player, will play right wing on the top unit, which includes center Sean Couturier and left winger Claude Giroux.

Raffl is “strong on pucks and brings pucks to the net hard,” Couturier said. “He does a lot of little things really well that can make our line successful.”

Coach Dave Hakstol said that Raffl and Konecny were “adaptable” and that “it gives us really good flexibility – not only for tonight’s game, but also moving forward.” The move makes the first unit “a heavier line, a little bit more of a down low, grinding line. A little more net-front presence,” Hakstol said.

Konecny will play left wing on the third line with center Val Filppula and right winger Wayne Simmonds.

“They’ve had a couple really good games together,” Hakstol said, adding that “it has to be what’s best for the entire roster, not just for one line.”

If the move doesn’t produce results in the first period or so, look for Konecny to go back to the top unit.

Need bounce-back effort

The Flyers are coming off Tuesday’s 5-4 loss to a New York Islanders team that had lost 16 of its previous 19 games. Like the Islanders, Carolina is out of the playoff picture and playing the role of spoiler.

“We’ve got to be better,” Simmonds said. “The first 40 minutes against the Islanders, we really didn’t play our game. We’ve got to be better from start to finish, and we should be fine here.”

Rookie Nolan Patrick replaced Simmonds on the first power-play unit and scored a pair of PP goals against the Isles.

“I wasn’t playing well, and I’ve got to do better,” said Simmonds, who had an even-strength goal in the game. “I’ve got to be a better player.”

Scott Laughton will return to the lineup and play left wing on the fourth line. Jordan Weal will be scratched.

Projected lineup

Here is the Flyers’ projected lineup for Thursday:

Couturier centering Giroux and Raffl.

Patrick centering Oskar Lindblom and Jake Voracek.

Filppula centering Konecny and Simmonds.

Jori Lehtera centering Laughton and Matt Read.

Defense: Ivan Provorov-Shayne Gostisbehere; Travis Sanheim-MacDonald; Brandon Manning-Gudas.

Goalie: Elliott.

