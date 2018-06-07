sports

Alex Ovechkin's long road to the Stanley Cup

Stanley Cup Capitals Golden Knights Hockey
Camera icon John Locher / AP Photo
Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup after the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights, 4-3, in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final Thursday night in Vegas.
by Nick Tricome, Staff Writer
Nick Tricome

Staff Writer

Thursday night was a long time coming for Alex Ovechkin.

With over 600 goals and 1,100 points, the Russian-born winger has put together a long list of individual awards and milestones in his 13 seasons so far. But hockey’s ultimate prize was always the one that eluded him.

Not anymore.

Washington defeated the first-year Vegas Golden Knights, 4-3, in Game 5 to win its captain’s and the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Ovechkin, who scored 15 playoff goals to win the Conn Smythe, told NBC’s Pierre McGuire postgame.

One of the NHL’s generational talents finally hoisted the Cup after a long, and often frustrating journey to get there.

Here’s a look back at “The Great 8’s” career by the numbers, and every bump in the road along the way…

Ovechkin’s Career

Year Age GP G A Pts. +/- TOI Capitals’ record Capitals’ finish
2005-06 20 81 52 54 106 2 21:37 29-41-12 Missed playoffs.
2006-07 21 82 46 46 92 -19 21:23 28-40-14 Missed playoffs.
2007-08 22 82 65 47 112 28 23:06 43-31-8 Lost to the Flyers, 4-3, in the first round.
2008-09 23 79 56 54 110 8 23:00 50-24-8 Lost to the Penguins, 4-3, in the second round.
2009-10 24 72 50 59 109 45 21:48 54-15-13* Lost to the Canadiens, 4-3, in the first round.
2010-11 25 79 32 53 85 24 21:22 48-23-11 Lost to the Lightning, 4-0, in the second round.
2011-12 26 78 38 27 65 -8 19:48 42-32-8 Lost to the Rangers, 4-3, in the second round.
2012-13 27 48 32 24 56 2 20:53 27-18-3 Lost to the Rangers, 4-3, in the first round.
2013-14 28 78 51 28 79 -35 20:33 38-30-14 Missed playoffs.
2014-15 29 81 53 28 81 10 20:20 45-26-11 Lost to the Rangers, 4-3, in the second round.
2015-16 30 79 50 21 71 21 20:19 56-18-8* Lost to the Penguins, 4-2, in the second round.
2016-17 31 82 33 36 69 6 18:22 55-19-8* Lost to the Penguins, 4-3, in the second round.
2017-18 32 82 49 38 87 3 20:09 49-26-7 Beat the Golden Knights, 4-1, for the Stanley Cup.

*Capitals won the Presidents’ Trophy that year for the best regular season record.

Ovechkin’s Individual Accolades

2005-06 Calder Memorial Trophy
2007-08 Art Ross Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy, Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award
2008-09 Hart Memorial Trophy, Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award
2009-10 Ted Lindsay Award
2012-13 Hart Memorial Trophy, Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy
2013-14 Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy
2014-15 Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy
2015-16 Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy
2017-18 Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, Conn Smythe Trophy

