Flyers' Wayne Simmonds honored by NHL; goalie acquired from Ducks

NASHVILLE — Veteran right winger Wayne Simmonds, who scored a total of four goals as the Flyers won two of their first three games, was named the NHL’s third star of the week Monday.
Washington’s Alex Ovechkin was selected as the No, 1 star after scoring seven goals over two games, and Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was the second star as he steered the surprising Golden Knights to wins in their first two games. Fleury, the former Penguins star, had a 0.98 goals-against average and .973 save percentage in 2-1 wins over Dallas and Arizona (overtime),
Simmonds, 29, became the first player in Flyers history to register an opening-game hat trick, keying a 5-3 victory in San Jose. Later in the week, his overtime goal lifted the Flyers past Anaheim, 3-2.
The Flyers will play Peter Laviolette’s Predators in Nashville on Tuesday. They will face Ovechkin’s Capitals in their home opener Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Goalie acquired
In a move to add depth in the system, the Flyers acquired goalie Dustin Tokarski from Anaheim on Monday for future considerations. He was assigned to the AHL’s Phantoms. The future considerations quickly turned out to be minor-league goalie Leland Irving, who goes to Ducks’ AHL farm team in San Diego.
Tokarski, 28, had a 17-8-2 record with San Diego last season, compiling a 2.93 GAA and .898 save percentage.
Selected by Tampa Bay in the fifth round of the 2008 draft, Tokarski has played in 34 NHL games and gone 10-12-5 with a 2.84 GAA and .904 save percentage.
