Flyers' Wayne Simmonds honored by NHL; goalie acquired from Ducks

Sam Carchidi became an Inquirer staff writer in 1984 and covered mostly South Jersey high school sports and the Phillies before taking the Flyers beat. Carchidi has written three books: the nationally acclaimed Miracle in the Making: The Adam Taliaferro Story, which he co-authored with Scott Brown; Bill Campbell: The Voice of Philadelphia Sports ; and Standing Tall: The Kevin Everett Story , which was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show. He also contributed to a 1993 Inquirer book on the Phillies. A lifelong South Jersey resident, Carchidi lives in Wenonah with his wife, JoAnn, and their two children, Sara and Sammy.

NASHVILLE — Veteran right winger Wayne Simmonds, who scored a total of four goals as the Flyers won two of their first three games, was named the NHL’s third star of the week Monday.

Washington’s Alex Ovechkin was selected as the No, 1 star after scoring seven goals over two games, and Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was the second star as he steered the surprising Golden Knights to wins in their first two games. Fleury, the former Penguins star, had a 0.98 goals-against average and .973 save percentage in 2-1 wins over Dallas and Arizona (overtime),

Simmonds, 29, became the first player in Flyers history to register an opening-game hat trick, keying a 5-3 victory in San Jose. Later in the week, his overtime goal lifted the Flyers past Anaheim, 3-2.

The Flyers will play Peter Laviolette’s Predators in Nashville on Tuesday. They will face Ovechkin’s Capitals in their home opener Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Goalie acquired

In a move to add depth in the system, the Flyers acquired goalie Dustin Tokarski from Anaheim on Monday for future considerations. He was assigned to the AHL’s Phantoms. The future considerations quickly turned out to be minor-league goalie Leland Irving, who goes to Ducks’ AHL farm team in San Diego.

Tokarski, 28, had a 17-8-2 record with San Diego last season, compiling a 2.93 GAA and .898 save percentage.

Selected by Tampa Bay in the fifth round of the 2008 draft, Tokarski has played in 34 NHL games and gone 10-12-5 with a 2.84 GAA and .904 save percentage.

Published: | Updated:



Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.