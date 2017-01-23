Flyers

Marcus Hayes ›
Philadelphia Flyers´ Brandon Manning (23) checks Toronto Maple Leafs´ James van Riemsdyk (25) into the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Philadelphia. The Flyers won 2-1.

Flyers' killer instinct leads to victory

By Marcus Hayes
BOB BROOKOVER ›
Michal Neuvirth pounces on the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Surging Flyers should be tired of all these breaks

By Bob Brookover
Flyers ›
Roman Lyubimov (left) celebrates his goal with teammate Pierre-Edouard Bellemare against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Flyers head to the break on a winning note

By Sam Carchidi

INSIDE FLYERS

FLYERS SCHEDULE

MORE IN PHILLY