What they're saying on social media about Trump rescinding the Eagles' White House invite

Jeffrey Lurie’s Eagles are no longer visiting Donald Trump and the White House.

The Eagles’ long-awaited visit to the White House was fewer than 24 hours out.

There was plenty of time for things to change.

Late Monday, President Trump rescinded the Eagles’ invitation to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. to celebrate their Super Bowl win. He said “the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better” than the “smaller delegation” the Eagles were planning to send.

A team source told The Inquirer and Daily News that fewer than 10 players were planning on attending. You can read more about that here.

Instead, Trump announced plans to “loudly and proudly play the National Anthem” at the White House on Tuesday.

Eagles are no longer going to the White House: pic.twitter.com/1vZFw6xBJE — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) June 4, 2018

The rescinded invitation comes on the heels of the NFL’s decision to require players to stand during the playing of the national anthem prior to games, or stay out-of-sight in the locker room.

The policy drew ire from players like Malcolm Jenkins, who stopped his protest midway through last season.

“Guys get upset when you try to tell them what they can and can’t do,” Jenkins said last week. “The same way the entire league got sparked last year when [President] Trump made his comments,” suggesting an owner should order someone to “get that son-of-a-bitch off the field” when a player protested, and that the player should be “fired.”

Trump took to Twitter late Monday night, saying that staying in the locker room instead of standing on the field during the national anthem “is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!”

The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

>>READ MORE: Trump canceled on the Eagles because to him, size matters | Marcus Hayes

Former Eagle Torrey Smith — who was traded during the offseason — had a lot to say on Twitter after the initial announcement was made.

He said the president’s statement had “so many lies,” and that “no one refused to go simply because Trump ‘insists’ folks stand for the anthem.”

So many lies smh

Here are some facts

1. Not many people were going to go

2. No one refused to go simply because Trump “insists” folks stand for the anthem

3. The President continues to spread the false narrative that players are anti military pic.twitter.com/89GUNhJ4eE — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 4, 2018

He also noted that the Eagles’ desire to avoid the White House visit had little to do with what players do during the national anthem.

There are a lot of people on the team that have plenty of different views. The men and women that wanted to go should’ve been able to go. It’s a cowardly act to cancel the celebration because the majority of the people don’t want to see you. To make it about the anthem is foolish — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 4, 2018

A number of regional and local politicians shared their thoughts too. Read more about that here.

Philly mayor Jim Kenney said Trump was “not a true patriot” after rescinding the invitation.

I’m proud of the Eagles on & off the field. Our players represent the diversity of our nation—a nation where we're free to express our opinions. Disinviting them only proves the President is not a true patriot. City Hall is always open for a celebration. https://t.co/kU7LZkBNin — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) June 5, 2018

One state representative said he’d hit up Wawa and the Eagles could come visit the U.S. Capitol building.

The @Eagles are still welcome to visit the US Capitol. I will have @Wawa coffee waiting. https://t.co/Ts41v7GBGn — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) June 4, 2018

As soon as the news hit Twitter, the jokes followed, including one from the chief of staff to Mayor Kenney:

Our party was bigger than yours #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/HIZk8xnJF1 — Jane Slusser (@janeslusser) June 5, 2018

It wouldn’t be breaking news in 2018 without the most topical meme of the week getting the Eagles/Trump treatment:

Trump: the eagles aren’t welcomed at the White House Eagles: we wasn’t coming anyway pic.twitter.com/Z5X9JTT85L — Bryan Bienemy (@BryanTNR) June 4, 2018

Here are a few others that made us laugh:

New NFL rule: Last place team forced to go to White House. — Leigh (@LeighMayock) June 5, 2018

Trump was obviously afraid of a repeat. pic.twitter.com/zLNoN2zcpt — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) June 5, 2018

Need to revise the Kelce speech to include “…they said we can’t go to the White House…” pic.twitter.com/dDgkFHxuZj — David Gambacorta (@dgambacorta) June 4, 2018

The only way this week in Philadelphia sports could have been stranger is if Donald Trump had rescinded the #Eagles' invitation in a tweet from one of his burner accounts. #Sixers — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) June 5, 2018

And when all else fails, make fun of the Patriots.