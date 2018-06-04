sports

Eagles

What they're saying on social media about Trump rescinding the Eagles' White House invite

Popular Stories

TRUMPVISIT
Camera icon FILE PHOTOS
Jeffrey Lurie’s Eagles are no longer visiting Donald Trump and the White House.
by , Staff Writer @k8tmac | kmcinerney@phillynews.com
Close icon

Katie McInerney

Staff Writer

The Eagles’ long-awaited visit to the White House was fewer than 24 hours out.

More Eagles coverage

There was plenty of time for things to change.

Late Monday, President Trump rescinded the Eagles’ invitation to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. to celebrate their Super Bowl win. He said “the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better” than the “smaller delegation” the Eagles were planning to send.

A team source told The Inquirer and Daily News that fewer than 10 players were planning on attending. You can read more about that here.

Instead, Trump announced plans to “loudly and proudly play the National Anthem” at the White House on Tuesday.

The rescinded invitation comes on the heels of the NFL’s decision to require players to stand during the playing of the national anthem prior to games, or stay out-of-sight in the locker room.

The policy drew ire from players like Malcolm Jenkins, who stopped his protest midway through last season.

“Guys get upset when you try to tell them what they can and can’t do,” Jenkins said last week. “The same way the entire league got sparked last year when [President] Trump made his comments,” suggesting an owner should order someone to “get that son-of-a-bitch off the field” when a player protested, and that the player should be “fired.”

Trump took to Twitter late Monday night, saying that staying in the locker room instead of standing on the field during the national anthem “is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!”

>>READ MORE: Trump canceled on the Eagles because to him, size matters | Marcus Hayes

Former Eagle Torrey Smith — who was traded during the offseason — had a lot to say on Twitter after the initial announcement was made.

He said the president’s statement had “so many lies,” and that “no one refused to go simply because Trump ‘insists’ folks stand for the anthem.”

He also noted that the Eagles’ desire to avoid the White House visit had little to do with what players do during the national anthem.

A number of regional and local politicians shared their thoughts too. Read more about that here.

Philly mayor Jim Kenney said Trump was “not a true patriot” after rescinding the invitation.

One state representative said he’d hit up Wawa and the Eagles could come visit the U.S. Capitol building.

As soon as the news hit Twitter, the jokes followed, including one from the chief of staff to Mayor Kenney:

It wouldn’t be breaking news in 2018 without the most topical meme of the week getting the Eagles/Trump treatment:

Here are a few others that made us laugh:

 

And when all else fails, make fun of the Patriots.

 

 

More Coverage

Published: