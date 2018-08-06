Tom Heckert, former Eagles general manager, dies at age 51

Veteran Corey Graham, now back with the Eagles, 'wanted to be here again'

Tom Heckert was vice president of player personnel when the Eagles went to the Super Bowl in 2005.

Tom Heckert, the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel when they went to Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005 and the team’s general manager from 2006-2009, died Sunday evening, the Denver Broncos announced. He was 51.

Heckert, son of the late Miami Dolphins personnel executive Tom Heckert Sr., worked most recently for the Broncos. He stepped away from the team in 2017 after being diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare disease that causes the production of excess protein in organs.

Heckert joined the Eagles in 2001 and left them in 2010 to become general manager of the Cleveland Browns. Like many executives before and since, he did not find success there. His Cleveland tenure was marked by the trade-up to draft running back Trent Richardson third overall in 2012. Later in that first round the Browns selected quarterback Brandon Weeden out of a draft that later produced Nick Foles and Russell Wilson. Heckert and Browns coach Pat Shurmur both were fired by Joe Banner, whom they had worked for with the Eagles. Hecket joined the Broncos’ personnel department in 2013.

Broncos director of player personnel Matt Russell was an Eagles scout during Heckert’s time here.

“Tom hired me in Philadelphia and was a beloved friend for many years,” Russell said in a statement provided by the Broncos. “The biggest thing with Tom was his loyalty, how he cared about his friends and how good he was at his job. Tom was one of the best because he combined exceptional player evaluation skills with his incredible network of connections around the NFL. Those relationships he formed are a testament to how well he treated everyone. Tom was a loyal friend, and my heart goes out to his family.”

Former Eagles personnel exec Louis Riddick, now an ESPN commentator, said on Instagram that he and Heckert were not close during their time in Philadelphia, but later patched up differences.

Riddick said Heckert “is someone who I came to trust, respect, and like a great great deal and considered a friend. I am f’ing crushed to see him lose his battle to a terrible illness at such a young age, and for his children and family to have to see their father pass. RIP Tom, and thank you for helping us come full circle brother.”

Heckert is survived by his mother, Rose; his former wife, Kathy; and his children, Griffin and Madison.

In recent Facebook photos, he seemed to be enjoying boating and fishing in Northern Michigan, where he had retired.