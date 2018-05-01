Eagles made the best of draft situation they don't want to be in again, even if they repeat

Eagles made the best of draft situation they don't want to be in again, even if they repeat Apr 29

Eagles DT Tim Jernigan reportedly has surgery on herniated disk May 1

Les Bowen has covered the Eagles since 2002. Before that, he covered the Flyers for 13 years. He came to the Daily News from the Charlotte Observer in May 1983, just as the Sixers were winning the NBA championship. He thought, "Gosh, this sort of thing must happen all the time here."

The Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan encourages the crowd to cheer during the game against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field October 23, 2017. Eagles beat Washington 34-24. CLEM MURRAY / Staff Photographer

When your football season lasts until February, medical issues accumulate. Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan is the latest member of the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles to undergo surgery, according to a report from WIP-FM (94.1). Jernigan suffered from a herniated disk.

According to the report, Jernigan should be ready to go when the regular season starts Sept. 6 with the Eagles hosting Atlanta, but he will not participate in spring workouts. It is unclear whether that means Jernigan will be cleared by training camp in late July.

Jernigan, 25, started 15 games last season for the Eagles after they signed him to a one-year free agent contract. In November, the Eagles signed him to a four-year deal valued at $48 million.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins (thumb) and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) are among the other Eagles who have needed surgery this offseason.