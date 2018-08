Jeff McLane ( left) and Zach Berman, hosts of the Birds’ Eye View podcast on Philly.com.

On the latest episode of the Birds’ Eye View podcast, Jeff McLane and Zach Berman discuss the signing of former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg, Avonte Maddox’s progress, plus the Eagles’ second preseason game.

