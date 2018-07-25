sports

Eagles

Heading into training camp, Atlantic City sportsbooks like the Eagles chances to repeat

EAGL05-qq
Camera icon Tim Tai / Staff
The Eagles are among the favorites to do this again. Carson Wentz hopes this time he’ll be more than a spectator for the Super Bowl, which is in Atlanta this season.
by , STAFF WRITER @edbarkowitz | barkowe@phillynews.com
Doesn’t matter if we’re talking about the price of bedroom sets or bedroom slippers, competition is good for the consumer. Same goes for sports betting.

There are two sportsbooks operating in Atlantic City, both offering similar NFL wagering futures options. With two days until the Eagles start camp, the Ocean Resort’s odds are more favorable to Birds’ backers.

The Borgata, whose sportsbook is run by MGM, has the Eagles at 7-1 to win the Super Bowl and 3-1 to win the NFC Championship as of Tuesday afternoon.

Ocean Resort’s operators, William Hill-US, had the Eagles at 8-1 to win the Super Bowl and 9-2 to win their conference.

“If they start off 0-4,” said Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading for William Hill, “people will be jumping off quicker than the Titanic.”

Borgata has four teams equally favored to win the Super Bowl at 7-1. The only team the William Hill people favor better than the Eagles is the Patriots at 7-1.

Both have the Eagles favored to win the NFC East, but the juice at Ocean Resort is slightly lower (-160 to -180).

>> READ MORE: Are the Phillies for real? Oddsmakers think so

Each sportsbook has set the Eagles’ victory total for the regular season at 10.5 wins. The Borgata (-110) is offering the better juice for those who might play the under. Over is -120. Under at Ocean Resort is -120, while over is even money.

 

Super Bowl

Shortest odds/Atlantic City

Team Borgata Ocean Resort
Patriots 7-1 7-1
Eagles  7-1 8-1
Rams 7-1 8-1
Vikings 7-1 10-1
Falcons 18-1 12-1
Packers 8-1 12-1
Raiders 12-1 12-1
Steelers 8-1 12-1
49ers 18-1 12-1
Also
Chargers 15-1 20-1
Cowboys 15-1 28-1
Giants 15-1 30-1

 

To win NFC Championship

Team Borgata Ocean Resort
Rams 7-2 +425
Eagles 3-1 9-2
49ers 8-1 5-1
Vikings 7-2 11-2
Packers 4-1 6-1
Also
Cowboys 6-1 14-1
Giants 6-1 15-1
Saints 6-1 8-1
Falcons 8-1 13-2

 

To win NFC East

Team Borgata Ocean Resort
Eagles -180 -160
Cowboys 16-5 3-1
Giants 5-1 11-2
Redskins 6-1 9-1

