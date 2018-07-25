Quiz: One-time Phillies all-stars … and where have you gone, Domonic Brown?

Quiz: One-time Phillies all-stars … and where have you gone, Domonic Brown? Jul 17

Heading into training camp, Atlantic City sportsbooks like the Eagles chances to repeat

Heading into training camp, Atlantic City sportsbooks like the Eagles chances to repeat Jul 25

Ed Barkowitz has played in a variety of fantasy sports leagues, but draws the line at fantasy NASCAR. He is a lifelong South Philadelphian, reared about a mile from the sports complex. He attended St. Joseph's Prep high school, and Villanova and Widener universities. Among his most prized possessions is the scorebook he used during the 1980 World Series when he was 10 years old.

The Eagles are among the favorites to do this again. Carson Wentz hopes this time he’ll be more than a spectator for the Super Bowl, which is in Atlanta this season.

Doesn’t matter if we’re talking about the price of bedroom sets or bedroom slippers, competition is good for the consumer. Same goes for sports betting.

There are two sportsbooks operating in Atlantic City, both offering similar NFL wagering futures options. With two days until the Eagles start camp, the Ocean Resort’s odds are more favorable to Birds’ backers.

The Borgata, whose sportsbook is run by MGM, has the Eagles at 7-1 to win the Super Bowl and 3-1 to win the NFC Championship as of Tuesday afternoon.

Doug Pederson told the Eagles to rip off their dog masks and embrace being the hunted, and @zberm is curious to see how that attitude translates to training camp. https://t.co/3TfMV8JFNf — Philly.com Sports (@phillysport) July 23, 2018

Ocean Resort’s operators, William Hill-US, had the Eagles at 8-1 to win the Super Bowl and 9-2 to win their conference.

“If they start off 0-4,” said Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading for William Hill, “people will be jumping off quicker than the Titanic.”

Borgata has four teams equally favored to win the Super Bowl at 7-1. The only team the William Hill people favor better than the Eagles is the Patriots at 7-1.

Both have the Eagles favored to win the NFC East, but the juice at Ocean Resort is slightly lower (-160 to -180).

>> READ MORE: Are the Phillies for real? Oddsmakers think so

Each sportsbook has set the Eagles’ victory total for the regular season at 10.5 wins. The Borgata (-110) is offering the better juice for those who might play the under. Over is -120. Under at Ocean Resort is -120, while over is even money.

Super Bowl

Shortest odds/Atlantic City

Team Borgata Ocean Resort Patriots 7-1 7-1 Eagles 7-1 8-1 Rams 7-1 8-1 Vikings 7-1 10-1 Falcons 18-1 12-1 Packers 8-1 12-1 Raiders 12-1 12-1 Steelers 8-1 12-1 49ers 18-1 12-1 Also Chargers 15-1 20-1 Cowboys 15-1 28-1 Giants 15-1 30-1

To win NFC Championship

Team Borgata Ocean Resort Rams 7-2 +425 Eagles 3-1 9-2 49ers 8-1 5-1 Vikings 7-2 11-2 Packers 4-1 6-1 Also Cowboys 6-1 14-1 Giants 6-1 15-1 Saints 6-1 8-1 Falcons 8-1 13-2

To win NFC East