Radnor's Tim Wilson makes Eagles' spring roster after rookie-camp tryout

Twenty-three players attended the Eagles’ weekend rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Monday morning, East Stroudsburg wide receiver Tim Wilson, from Radnor, became the first and quite possibly only member of that group to be signed to a contract.
The team announced it was adding Wilson and subtracting undrafted cornerback Jordan Thomas, a once-promising Oklahoma star whose college career went backward.
Wilson, a Radnor High star in football, basketball and track, also returns punts. The 5-foot-9, 170-pounder came to the Eagles’ attention after attending a pro day at Temple.
“It was about a month ago,” Wilson told the Delaware County Daily Times when Eagles rookie-camp participants spoke to reporters Friday. “They gave me a call after that, and I got the invite. I want to show them my speed and my versatility. I play special teams, kick-return, punt-return. I’ll be on kickoff and kick return. I just want to fight for a spot.”