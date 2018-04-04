sports

Eagles season tickets will cost more

Eagles fans are going to have to pay a little more for season tickets.
Two months later, perhaps inevitably, winning the Super Bowl has translated into an Eagles season-ticket price increase.

Season-ticket holders have received invoices announcing a hike the team says will average $10 per game per ticket. The cheapest tickets are going up $5 a game, but the priciest, in the lower level of Lincoln Financial Field, are increasing $20 or $25 a game. So if you have a pair on the lower level near midfield, you’re shelling out an extra $500.

The Eagles’ average price ranked 10th in the NFL last season, when the team also announced a price increase. It’s unclear where they will rank this year, since all prices aren’t set, but there is a good chance they’ll move higher into the top 10.

