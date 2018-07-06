Doug Pederson calls Eagles' win over 49ers 'pretty impressive'

Eagles coach Doug Pederson celebrates his team’s 33-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Here are a few highlights from Eagles coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Carson Wentz’s postgame press conferences.

Doug Pederson

On avoiding a potential trap game loss:

It’s things that we talk about during the week, that we just can’t have any letdowns. The guys really respond to that. Obviously, it pretty much rained the whole game, and you know, maybe it’s going to knock you off just a little bit, with the forecast, with the weather, whatever. But guys really responded, did an outstanding job all game long. And to score 33 like that, it was pretty impressive.

On Halapoulivaati Vaitai’s performance standing in for Jason Peters:

I think initially — until, obviously, I can watch the tape — it felt like he played okay. We went into the game plan, into the game, sending it back over his direction a little bit. And helping both our tackles, but primarily over on the left side. He settled into the game and did a nice job. Again, I’ll evaluate the film tomorrow, and I’ll get a chance to make the necessary corrections. But I think overall, he filled in well, and we’ll get him ready next week again.

Poll Is Zach Ertz the best tight end in the NFL? Yes.

No.

He might be the Eagles’ best tight end ever. Vote Results

Carson Wentz

On the impact the weather had on the game:

The conditions weren’t bad, honestly. Early, when we came out for pregame warmups, it was raining pretty good, but after that, the conditions were, in my opinion, kind of a non-factor. We just, offensively, never really got in a rhythm.

On where he thinks the team is overall at the midpoint of the season:

Being 7-1, we like that. That’s a good place to be. I think it’s something — we’ve just got to keep building. There’s a lot of things that we’ve got to keep cleaning up. I know personally, that’s the same way, both physically and mentally [and] with some of the protection things tonight. We’ve just got to keep building, keep building. But being 7-1, that’s a good place to be.

On LeGarrette Blount:

LeGarrette is a big part of this offense every week. His running style, especially in weather like today, bodes well for him. He’s tough to bring down and he makes some unbelievable plays. He’s far more athletic than you’d expect for a guy his size. I love seeing that guy in the open field, making guys miss, running through tackles. He’s just a big part of what we do.

Get insights on the Eagles delivered straight to your inbox with Early Birds, beat writer Zach Berman’s newsletter for Eagles fans. Click here to sign up.

Get insights on the Eagles delivered straight to your inbox with Early Birds, beat writer Zach Berman's newsletter for Eagles fans. Click here to sign up.