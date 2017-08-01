August sports calendar: Eagles, Mike Trout, Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor

Ed Barkowitz has played in a variety of fantasy sports leagues, but draws the line at fantasy NASCAR. He is a lifelong South Philadelphian, reared about a mile from the sports complex. He attended St. Joseph's Prep high school, and Villanova and Widener universities. Among his most prized possessions is the scorebook he used during the 1980 World Series when he was 10 years old.

Who isn't smiling now that games are on the horizon?

Looking at the highlights of the sports landscape for August, which includes four Eagles preseason games — all on Thursday evenings.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

MLB: Phillies at Angels, 10 (CSN).

Mike Trout hasn’t played against the Phillies very much in his 7-year career. He went 2-for-17 in four games in 2014; all were Angels’ wins.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

MLB: Phillies at Angels, 10 (CSN).

Thursday, Aug. 3

NFL: Hall of Fame Game, Cardinals vs. Cowboys, 8 (NBC10).

The Cowboys are laying a point and the total is 36.5. And if you find this useful, 1-800-Gambler would probably like to hear from you.

MLB: Phillies at Angels, 10 (CSN).

Friday, Aug. 4

MLB: Phillies at Rockies, 8:40 (CSN).

Saturday, Aug. 5

AFL: Tampa Bay at Soul, 7.

This is a meaningless game as these teams clinched the top two seeds in the Arena League postseason. The defending-champion Soul are the 1-seed.

MLS: Dallas at Union, 7 (TCN).

NFL: Hall of Fame inductions, 7 (ESPN).

This year’s class: PK Morten Andersen, RB Terrell Davis, S Kenny Easley, DE Jason Taylor, RB LaDainian Tomlinson, QB Kurt Warner; and owner/executive Jerry Jones. Good class, but Brian Dawkins and Terrell Owens should have been included.

MLB: Phillies at Rockies, 8:10 (CSN).

Sunday, Aug. 6

NFL: Eagles open practice, Lincoln Financial Field, 10 a.m.

Tickets not needed; first-come, first-serve.

MLB: Phillies at Rockies, 3:10 (CSN).

Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado is leading the league in RBI for the third consecutive year. He’s also won the Gold Glove in each of his first four seasons.

Monday, Aug. 7

None

Tuesday, Aug. 8

MLB: Phillies at Braves, 7:35 (CSN).

Wednesday, Aug. 9

MLB: Phillies at Braves, 7:35 (CSN).

Thursday, Aug. 10

MLB: Mets at Phillies, 7:05 (CSN).

NFL: Preseason, Eagles at Packers, 8 (NBC10).

Remember the 2016 preseason opener against Tampa Bay? Sam Bradford started and was followed by Chase Daniel before Carson Wentz came in and sustained a hairline rib fracture.

Friday, Aug. 11

MLB: Mets at Phillies, 7:05 (CSN).

Saturday, Aug. 12

AFL: Soul home playoff game, 4.

MLB: Mets at Phillies, 7:05 (NBC10).

MLS: Montreal at Union, 8 (TCN).

Sunday, Aug. 13

MLB: Mets at Phillies, 1:35 (CSN).

Monday, Aug. 14

MLB: Phillies at Padres, 10:10 (CSN).

Funky stat: Padres starter Luis Perdomo has four hits in 27 at-bats this season — three triples and a double. On the mound, he’s 5-5, 4.76 ERA, and has not faced the Phillies in his two-year career.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

MLB: Phillies at Padres, 10:10 (CSN).

Wednesday, Aug. 16

MLB: Phillies at Padres, 3:40 (CSN).

Thursday, Aug. 17

NFL: Preseason, Bills at Eagles, 7 (NBC10).

A painful flashback: March 10, 2015, Eagles trade RB LeSean McCoy to Buffalo for LB Kiko Alonso. Groan.

MLB: Phillies at Giants, 10:15 (CSN).

Friday, Aug. 18

MLB: Phillies at Giants, 10:15 (CSN).

Saturday, Aug. 19

MLB: Phillies at Giants, 9:05 (CSN).

MLS: Union at San Jose, 10:30 (TCN).

Sunday, Aug. 20

MLB: Phillies at Giants, 4:05 (CSN).

Monday, Aug. 21

NFL: Eagles-Dolphins joint practice, closed to public.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

MLB: Marlins at Phillies (DH), 4:05 (CSN).

NFL: Eagles-Dolphins joint practice, closed to public.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

NFL: Eagles-Dolphins joint practice, closed to public.

MLB: Marlins at Phillies, 7:05 (CSN).

MLS: Union at Toronto, 8 (TCN).

Thursday, Aug. 24

MLB: Marlins at Phillies, 1:05 (CSN).

NFL: Preseason, Dolphins at Eagles, 7 (NBC10).

The important third preseason game when many of the Eagles regulars will see their most extensive exhibition action. No injuries, boys.

Friday, Aug. 25

MLB: Cubs at Phillies, 7:05 (CSN).

Ever seen the gag Greg Maddux pulled on Cubs star Kris Bryant? Pretty funny.

Saturday, Aug. 26

AFL: ArenaBowl, at highest seed, 7 (CBSSN).

This will be at the Wells Fargo Center if the Soul wins its semifinal game on Aug. 12.

MLS: Atlanta at Union, 7 (CSN).

MLB: Cubs at Phillies, 7:05 (NBC10).

BOX: Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, 10 (Showtime PPV).

Who said the circus folded?

Sunday, Aug. 27

MLB: Cubs at Phillies, 1:35 (CSN).

Monday, Aug. 28

MLB: Braves at Phillies, 7:05 (CSN).

Tuesday, Aug. 29

MLB: Braves at Phillies, 7:05 (CSN).

Wednesday, Aug. 30

MLB: Braves at Phillies, 1:05 (NBC10).

Thursday, Aug. 31

NFL: Preseason, Eagles at N.Y. Jets, 7 (NBC10).

After this, it’s on to game-planning for the Sept. 10 opener at Washington.

MLB: Phillies at Marlins, 7:10 (CSN).

